Hyderabad: The traditional Idlis made out of jackfruit tree leaves, known as Pottikkalu, have been causing a stir among Hyderabadis in Telangana. The hotel located opposite Manjeera in Kukatpally has become a popular destination for foodies seeking to taste Pottikkalu. This age-old dish from Andhra Pradesh, which was vanishing from the menu of Telugu people’s homes, is making a comeback.

During the Vinayaka Chavithi festival, Pottikkalu, also known as Panasa Buttala Vantakam, Kottakka Buttalu, and Kottunga Buttalu in northern Andhra Pradesh, is a must-have dish. The leaves of the jackfruit tree are stitched into mini baskets, filled with Idli flour, and then steamed. The Idlis have a distinct flavour that foodies find irresistible. Eating Pottikkalu with Chutneys made of ginger or coconut is believed to help prevent diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, and cardiac problems.

The chefs from Tamil Nadu, who work in the above-mentioned hotel in Kukatpally, have been preparing Pottikkalu for the past 12 years. Talking to News18, they revealed that they bring jackfruit tree leaves from Amalapuram daily to prepare Pottikkalu. Four pieces of Pottikkalu are sold at Rs.30, and according to the chefs, these Idlis are better for one’s health than regular Idlis. The medicinal values of the leaves enter into the Idlis and act as an anti-agent, helping to control blood pressure and diabetes.

Pottikkalu has gained immense popularity among Hyderabadis, attracting large numbers of foodies to the Kukatpally hotel regularly. As an age-old dish, it carries a sense of tradition and nostalgia, as well as a unique taste. Its resurgence is a welcome addition to the local cuisine and a reminder of the importance of preserving traditional dishes.

