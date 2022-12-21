Powerful Shockwave Blasts Into Earth’s Magnetosphere, Scientists Predict Geomagnetic Storm

A huge shockwave that entered the planet on Monday caused damage to the planet’s magnetosphere. According to Space Weather, the unexplained shockwave, which blasted into Earth’s magnetic field, could have caused a mild G1 class geomagnetic storm on December 19. The potential storm was expected to create modest fluctuations in power grids as well as disrupt various satellite services such as mobile devices and GPS systems. It could also produce auroras in Michigan and Maine.

A geomagnetic storm, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is a severe disturbance of Earth’s magnetosphere that develops when there is a particularly efficient flow of energy from the solar wind into the space environment around Earth.

The magnetosphere is our planet’s protective shield, formed by the magnetic field that guards Earth against hazardous radiation. According to experts, the magnetosphere is an area of space surrounding an astronomical object in which charged particles are impacted by the magnetic field of that object.

The specific origin of the shockwave is unknown. According to Live Science, the scientists speculate that it could be a coronal mass ejection (CME), which is an ejection of highly magnetised, superheated gas released by sunspot AR3165, an area on the sun’s surface. After launch, CMEs can reach velocities of millions of miles per hour. They carry charged particles from the solar wind at great speeds, forming a wavefront that can cause geomagnetic storms. Around eight solar flares that AR3165 released on December 14 resulted in a radio blackout across the Atlantic Ocean.

Warnings have also been issued that such a powerful storm could leave cracks in the magnetosphere leaving it open for long durations. This could enable solar materials to stream through and disrupt satellite, radio communications systems and electrical equipment.

The storm on December 19 was faint, however, extreme geomagnetic storms can have far-reaching consequences. They are capable of not just warping our planet’s magnetic field to send satellites crashing to Earth, but also of disrupting electrical infrastructure.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here