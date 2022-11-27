Prateek Kuhad Announces Breakup And Fans Start Pouring Memes on Twitter

Prateek Kuhad, best known for immensely loved tracks like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Cold/Mess, Kasoor and Tum Jab Paas, enjoys a solid following. The singer has always been vocal about his private life as well. However, recently, he announced that he has broken up with his long-time girlfriend. For those who don’t know, Prateek was in a relationship with doctor Niharika Thakur for quite a long time. The singer, as of now, has not revealed the reason of breaking up. While many were sad upon hearing the news, tweeples took full opportunity and bombarded the social media platform with memes.

While some emphasised that now he will write good songs, others shared images. Have a look:

Now even Prateek Kuhad will listen to Arijit Singh. pic.twitter.com/s9ZShtTXdk— incogni✨ (@pi_inonion) November 27, 2022

Aab Jage ga Prateek Kuhad ka "Arijit Singh" pic.twitter.com/5LF5hn76iP— Dheeraj Sharma (@dheerajsharmads) November 27, 2022

people expecting new prateek kuhad songs like: pic.twitter.com/DT2le63Jxd— Sonakshi Saluja (@sonakshisaluja) November 27, 2022

everyone to prateek kuhad right now: pic.twitter.com/yw5gTTFUJF— Sonakshi Saluja (@sonakshisaluja) November 27, 2022

Prateek Kuhad hai kon aur sabko uske breakup ka dukh kyu ho rha hai?— P (@notprernasharma) November 27, 2022

Prateek Kuhad be like : kya kasoor hai mera — who_s (@_SnowJhon) November 27, 2022

Abb maza aaega na biduu.( Prateek bhai ka breakup hua hai )#PrateekKuhad pic.twitter.com/ddvg5uH59N — Dhruv Panchal (@lifeasdhruvv) November 27, 2022

prateek kuhad to his gf after breakup: pic.twitter.com/MJE0QWurgQ— Simmi (@socialsiyappaa) November 27, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier, Prateek spoke to News18 about the feedback that he has received for the shows so far, his incredible transformation from a shy singer to a full-fledged performer on stage and why music label deals are no more a big thing for independent artistes. Radico Khaitan’s Magic Moments Music Studio announced Prateek’s Indian segment of his world tour, ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ last month. The Cold/Mess hitmaker has so far performed in Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Hyderabad.

