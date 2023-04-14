Preity Zinta-Keanu Reeves: The Most Bizarre Celebrity Crossovers That Took Twitter By a Storm

A Twitter thread which is currently going viral features the most bizarre celebrity crossovers. For those who don’t know, a crossover is when two celebrities come together for a collaboration. It can be anything, maybe a movie, or a song, or an advertisement. Seemed liked Twitter was prepared for this question and has got the most bizarre answers. Did you know Preity Zinta and Keanu Reeves once came together when the Bollywood actress accepted her debut award. Also, once, Niall Horan and Lionel Messi came together.
“Quote/reply with the most random crossover," read the tweet and it has some most bizarre answers. Have a look:
This two https://t.co/T5hY4yK7Ih pic.twitter.com/mUUZbKgppD— Amreen♡ (@Amreen_Srkian) April 13, 2023
Preity accepting her best female debut award from Keanu Reeves https://t.co/4amLPSTfIX pic.twitter.com/vuYXIUSarb— Ira (@irationalised) April 13, 2023
did everyone collectively forget this happened https://t.co/GUdtSyqAGQ pic.twitter.com/LFsPIPwkPh— prth (@paaarth319) April 13, 2023
This two https://t.co/T5hY4yK7Ih pic.twitter.com/mUUZbKgppD— Amreen♡ (@Amreen_Srkian) April 13, 2023
i still can’t believe it’s real pic.twitter.com/ZqvEldln2Q https://t.co/MsfrduOLxU— ً day (light) (@satellvr) April 13, 2023
these are the most random and unexpected ones for me. https://t.co/Ykeii2NKXe pic.twitter.com/mk8UgXkRwu— . (@selovelena) April 13, 2023
THEM https://t.co/RopQoFGshw pic.twitter.com/FJUkPoGCvK— ً (@egirlbratz) April 13, 2023
Her face https://t.co/31QPB8B4y7 pic.twitter.com/DHCJHyY56Y— berry. (@yehkyaajeeb) April 13, 2023
No because I didn’t even think they belonged in the same era https://t.co/i0B9sNwwjn pic.twitter.com/f2dPozPTld— Parth (@weAllGonnaDye) April 12, 2023
a moment in history https://t.co/18XYBZHDJD pic.twitter.com/NDaDG2aLGZ— sasha (@pridenprcjudice) April 14, 2023
bro thought this was santa claus pic.twitter.com/imaJdce8cc https://t.co/DSc0FWfrgb— ِ (@michlaoerus) April 13, 2023
pic.twitter.com/lhcFrpUbCA— alex (@lfcalexx6) April 10, 2023
this one https://t.co/FGiQp3IFqc pic.twitter.com/Lfyxk390Qn— joão (@robyluvie) April 14, 2023
Leonardo DiCaprio, Harmony Korine, Yasiin Bey, and A Tribe Called Quest all in the same photo https://t.co/rC2QOlT2zC pic.twitter.com/HPzq9XU7eM— JamKam (@jammkamm) April 14, 2023
Snoop Dogg and Papa Emeritus II… https://t.co/v7CGtn9qVH pic.twitter.com/lDk8AGFtJk— Dhampyr (@SECULARSIN) April 14, 2023
“SRK x Rooney," wrote a Twitter user as they posted a video.
SRK x Rooneypic.twitter.com/q74fk0u7OV https://t.co/YUXOVXP2W7— Nick-वा (@JoKeR_mufc) April 13, 2023
Many people also posted images from the recent NMACC event where American model Gigi Hadid was seen posing with many Bollywood stars.
Read all the Latest Buzz News here