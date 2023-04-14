Preity Zinta-Keanu Reeves: The Most Bizarre Celebrity Crossovers That Took Twitter By a Storm

A Twitter thread which is currently going viral features the most bizarre celebrity crossovers. For those who don’t know, a crossover is when two celebrities come together for a collaboration. It can be anything, maybe a movie, or a song, or an advertisement. Seemed liked Twitter was prepared for this question and has got the most bizarre answers. Did you know Preity Zinta and Keanu Reeves once came together when the Bollywood actress accepted her debut award. Also, once, Niall Horan and Lionel Messi came together.

“Quote/reply with the most random crossover," read the tweet and it has some most bizarre answers. Have a look:

Preity accepting her best female debut award from Keanu Reeves https://t.co/4amLPSTfIX pic.twitter.com/vuYXIUSarb— Ira (@irationalised) April 13, 2023

these are the most random and unexpected ones for me. https://t.co/Ykeii2NKXe pic.twitter.com/mk8UgXkRwu— . (@selovelena) April 13, 2023

No because I didn’t even think they belonged in the same era https://t.co/i0B9sNwwjn pic.twitter.com/f2dPozPTld— Parth (@weAllGonnaDye) April 12, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio, Harmony Korine, Yasiin Bey, and A Tribe Called Quest all in the same photo https://t.co/rC2QOlT2zC pic.twitter.com/HPzq9XU7eM— JamKam (@jammkamm) April 14, 2023

“SRK x Rooney," wrote a Twitter user as they posted a video.

Many people also posted images from the recent NMACC event where American model Gigi Hadid was seen posing with many Bollywood stars.

