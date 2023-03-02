'Pretzel Shaped Fried Waffles': Pakistani Restaurant's Description of Jalebi Has Desis Amused

Jalebi is one of the most popular Indian sweets. It is also served in parts of Afghanistan and Africa. With this, cultural appropriation of food has become a common phenomenon. Sometimes, dosa is called ‘crepes’ and papas is called ‘Asian nachos.’ In another such incident, ‘garam jalebi’ has been described as “mysterious crispy pretzel." Booker winner Daisy Rockwell took to her official Twitter handle and shared a Pakistani restaurant’s menu that defined jalebis as a “Mysterious crispy pretzel shaped fried waffles soaked in rose water syrup."

She has described it as “ultimate description of jalebi." The menu also includes other delicacies like “Gulab Jamon."

Friends, @microMAF and I have just come across the ultimate description of jalebi! pic.twitter.com/YXgSPYmRFP— Daisy Rockwell ڈیزی راکویل डेज़ी राक्वैल (@shreedaisy) February 28, 2023

The image has now gone viral with over 83K views. “The descriptions in general are vastly superior to the usual stuff on menus. I would like to eat there!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “That’s probably as close as one could get with western references. Not an easy task given that the shape of jalebi is a standard on its own in language. Thank you for sharing. Makes you smile for sure."

Jalebi = Pretzel + Waffle + < Huge delta > ‍♀️ https://t.co/KgxWc9SYxh— Pragyansmita Nayak (Paul), Ph.D. (@SorishaPragyan) March 2, 2023

Well, it would have been the ultimate description if jalebis were supposed to be crispy. https://t.co/71mQcEijXm— Ankur (@ankurwriter) March 1, 2023

Almost beats the best description of gulab jamun I’ve ever heard: “Fried cheese balls in hot, sweet syrup” https://t.co/0xSMWW7kti— annie paul (@anniepaul) March 1, 2023

Mysterious and pretzel ko same sentence me padhne ka mauka pehli baar mila. Sabashe! https://t.co/eJfFjissfw— Neel Pandey (@neelaneel) March 1, 2023

Quite brilliant actually. Mysterious indeed, how Jalebis just disappear from the plate. https://t.co/CL7t0WPEZ2— Shantanu (@shantanub) March 1, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, a restaurant in Malaysia called the Desi “papad" by the name of “Asian nachos". A snap of the menu was shared by a Twitter user going by Samantha, who wrote, “A culinary crime has been committed." That’s one way to offend two communities at once. A Twitter user dug up the name of the restaurant. It’s called ‘Snitch by the Thieves’ and is located in Malaysia. It’s priced at 27 Malaysian ringgits, which comes to around Rs 500.

