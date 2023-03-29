A wholesome video of a grandmother’s reunion with her grandchildren is making waves of happiness on the internet. It was during Chinese New Year, when a travel blogger and her siblings decided to surprise their grandma by paying her a visit almost after three years. Back in 2020, the family was supposed to celebrate the old woman’s 90th birthday together. However, unforeseen circumstances owing to the COVID-19 lockdown resulted in borders being closed. Their flights stood canceled and the family couldn’t mark the monumental milestone of the elderly’s life together. But on the Chinese New Year this year, the blogger and her siblings paid the woman a surprise visit and the moment will forever remain etched in their memories.

At first, the elderly woman was too shocked to utter a word when her granddaughter paid her a surprise visit in the clip. The grandma then merrily screams before embracing everyone in warm hugs. “I am so happy," says the woman as she sways and dances with a bright smile on her face. Along with the impromptu dance, the grandma instantly began making plans about how the family is going to spend their quality time together. “We have to go dancing," she started planning her list.

With the heartwarming clip, the blogger also narrated their reunion story in the caption segment."The most special memory of our trip back home. Not only did David and successfully surprise my grandma, but my brother and sister were able to rearrange their schedules last minute and fly to CT too. We were all supposed to attend grandma’s 90th birthday party in Feb 2020, but unfortunately, our Delta flights got canceled, borders closed, and we weren’t able to see her until now," she wrote.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JANA || Travel & Expat Life 🗺 (@journeywith_jana)

The clip has melted several hearts on social media, leaving a barrage of users flooding the comment section with appreciation. A user wrote, “This made me so happy! Also, I want to dance like that when I’m 93, wow." Another added, “For some reason, I’m tearing up. She’s our pop too now." One more joined, “Classic, her face, the smile and don’t forget her dance in the end."

Meanwhile, a user explained that the video reminded them of their great grandmother, “Oh bless her! She has such a beautiful soul! She reminds me of my great-grandma. Such a bright and joyful heart."

The special memory of the family reunion has garnered over seven lakh views on Instagram.

