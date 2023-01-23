Pride Of Lions Moving On Green Landscape Of Masai Mara Stuns Internet; Watch

Over the years, the species of lions has gradually reduced around the world. The main threats to their extinction are identified to be preemptive killings and a decrease in natural prey and habitat. At a time, when wildlife conservatives are trying their best to protect the species, a safari operator and wildlife photographer has shared a stunning footage of a pride of a lion moving on the green landscape of the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. In the video, more than a total of 15 lions can be seen walking up a hill in a group. While sharing the clip, the wildlife photographer highlighted that it was just one pride of lions. He emphasized how he saw about 40 different lions at four locations after enjoying his morning breakfast on Sunday. “This is a part of one pride of lions. Part of one pride - let that sink in. Saw about 40 different lions in 4 locations today morning before breakfast in Masai Mara,” he tweeted.

This is a part of ONE pride of lions. Part of one pride - let that sink in. Saw about 40 different lions in 4 locations today morning before breakfast in Masai Mara. #shotoniphone pic.twitter.com/oIJWhMTdhY— adityadickysingh 🇮🇳 (@adityadickysin) January 22, 2023

Within a day, the video has amassed over thirty thousand views and four hundred likes on the micro-blogging site. Animal lovers, who were left mesmerized by it, dropped various reactions in the comments section. A user wrote, “Unbelievable! You have some cosmic connection with lions and tigers!”

Another inquisitive user asked, “That’s a really big pride! Which one is it? Famous Marsh pride or Paradise plains pride or Acacia Pride some other?”

Meanwhile, one more added, “They’re so many and part of one pride! Beautiful view.”

According to a report by National Geographic, a pride of lion can include members between 3-40. When part of the pride, the creatures hunt prey, raise cubs and also defend their territory in unison. Notably, female lions are the ones who majorly contribute toward hunting and bringing up cubs. Most of the lionesses happen to be related; they’re either mothers, daughters or sisters. They give birth mostly at the same time and the cubs are then nursed by all lionesses together. When it comes to males, their count is usually less than that of females. There can be either two adult males or a small group of them in a pride of lions.

