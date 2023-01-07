Prince Harry Trolled After Revealing He Had 'Frostbitten Penis' at William-Kate's Wedding

One of the (less important) revelations made by Prince Harry in his memoir ‘Spare’ includes the fact that he had a frostbitten penis during his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. He said that he was suffering from it after an expedition to the North Pole in 2011, reported Page Six. The Arctic walk was for charity purposes and it raised £2 million for the Walking With the Wounded. He was joined by four former servicemen who were injured in Afghanistan and cracked ice had happened to delay their flight.

Harry said that his “Pa" was very sympathetic over his frostbitten ears and cheeks. He added that he didn’t want to overshare about his penis but he did mention that he found out that it was also frostbitten after coming home. Twitter is nevertheless calling the TMI alert.

“As someone who’s had a frostbitten penis at SEVERAL weddings, I hope this can open a larger conversation. Thank you Prince Harry," quipped one Twitter user. “Everything I’ve learned about Prince Harry’s frostbitten penis I’ve learned against my will," said another. “Prince Harry won’t see your jokey tweets but your friends who have attended their brother/heir to the british throne’s wedding with a frostbitten penis will," reads one tweet.

Everything I’ve learned about Prince Harry’s frostbitten penis I’ve learned against my will https://t.co/dHOgt9hP67— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) January 5, 2023

Prince Harry won’t see your jokey tweets but your friends who have attended their brother/heir to the british throne’s wedding with a frostbitten penis will— Jamie Jones (@JamieDMJ) January 6, 2023

You’re born and then you die and there is apocalyptic climate change — but somewhere in the middle you learn that Prince Harry had a frostbitten penis— Natasha (@natashalip) January 6, 2023

Just think, 24 hours ago you and I knew nothing about Prince Harry’s frostbitten, cut dick. Makes u think.— Aya (@AyaReina) January 6, 2023

I never thought I would have to write that I DO NOT care and DO NOT want to read about a Prince’s frostbitten penis! #PrinceHarry #SpareUs— Adelsexpertin (@Adelsexpertin) January 5, 2023

as someone who's had a frostbitten penis at SEVERAL weddings, I hope this can open a larger conversation. Thank you Prince Harry https://t.co/MFPi66lNhz— Mack (@Bigmackhubbell) January 6, 2023

Harry also made several other revelations on subjects ranging from his military duty in Afghanistan when he killed 25 people, to his personal relationships and about losing his virginity.

