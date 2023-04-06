Priyanka Chopra To Alia Bhatt: Desis Have New ‘Barbie Compilation’

Barbie trailer was released on Wednesday and occupied the top spot on the list of trends for all the right reasons. The Greta Gerwig-directed film stars Margot Robbie as the famous doll figurine alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken. The pink and beautiful toned trailer has left fans excited for the release. From Barbie’s tilted foot to her appearance, Margot Robbie fits snugly into the part. However, Indian fans are currently obsessed with Barbie for an entirely different reason. A popular anonymous account named Diet Sabya, which is dedicated to showbiz and fashion, created Indian versions of Barbie posters and desi fans are already impressed.

The posters are identical to the original character posters of the film where every Barbie is described with a catchy caption. However, Diet Sabya gave an epic spin to the desi posters with funny captions for various Indian actresses such as Barbie. The account made posters with Bollywood divas including Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Kangana Ranaut, Urvashi Rautela and Kriti Sanon. However, The captions were given in relation to the factors for which these actresses have featured in headlines at some point in their lives. From Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra reference to Anushka Sharma’s traffic jam comment and Sonam Kapoor’s fashion obsession, nothing was spared.

The original posters of Barbie are cool:

But the desi version is lit:

The fans cracked up at this new creation but could not forget the first and OG Barbie of Bollywood- Katrina Kaif. For the unversed, Katrina is the first and only Indian actress to get a Barbie doll named after her, Katrina Barbie. This doll is a replica of Katrina’s statement pink brocade and ruffles skirt outfit with a high ponytail. The doll became a rage which helped Katrina garner the tag of ‘Barbie Doll of Bollywood.’

Coming back to the brand-new Hollywood movie, it is co-written by Greta Gerwig with filmmaker husband Noah Baumbach. The film has a stunning cast of Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Dua Lipa, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ana Cruz, Issa Rae, and Ritu Arya amongst others. The film is all set to hit the theatres in July this year.

