'Proper Support': This Woman is Obsessed With Crocs, Owns Over 450 Pairs of Brand's Footwear

We all are guilty of collecting things that we love. However, a woman from the US took it a step further as she possesses a massive collection of casual footwear that she started to wear due to a medical condition and now she ‘can’t stop buying them.’ Rochelle Burke of Connecticut is obsessed with crocs, casual and comfortable footwear and took two decades to build up a collection of 450 pairs.

The shoe fanatic started wearing crocs during her adolescent year due to a medical condition that caused her joints to swell. Such is her fascination for the particular footwear that she now owns enough pairs with different colours and styles. She can wear a different pair every day.

As per the news portal Mirror, Rochelle claimed that these were the only shoes that gave ‘proper support’ and her first buy was in the early 2000s. Over the next 22 years, she went on to collect and invest in more such pairs. She matches her footwear with bright socks during festivals.

She expressed her love for the footwear and said, “I love wearing my Crocs, you can never have too many. She added, “I tried on a pair of Crocs and fell in love with the comfort and how easy there were to maintain and keep clean”. She connected the crocs to her personality and stated, “When I’m wearing my Crocs, I feel happy - it’s a reflection of my personality which is humble, vibrant and full of life."

Rochelle mentioned that instead of selling off a pair, she chooses to ‘share a pair’ and pass them on to a friend or a person who shares the same enthusiasm for the footwear as her.

Apparently, the love for crocs runs in the family, as the 38-year-old claimed that her parents too are Croc aficionados and estimates her mom owns around 300 pairs.

Previously, in March, a Canadian woman claimed herself to be the ‘Crocs Queen’. Rayann has collected around 144 pairs of this versatile and comfy footwear, which she keeps on a display on her bedroom wall.

