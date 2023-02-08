Valentine’s week has taken off with full fervour and it’s Propose Day today. While love could do without an entire week set down as a pretty obvious capitalistic ploy, today sure is a good day if you needed that extra push to ask someone out. Or if you’re dating (in this economy?) then Propose Day might be the occasion that you needed to take things forward with your partner. If you’re single, who said that the week of love had to be restricted to romantic love alone? It’s also a good day to ask your friends out- once again- to that Goa trip that you’d both cancel on after a few days.

But if you’re one of those people who really couldn’t care less about all these shenanigans, then maybe we could interest you in these Propose Day memes. People across the world tend to be united on Valentine’s Week solely by virtue of all of them being single.

#ProposedayMe on propose day going to propose my crush Meanwhile she : pic.twitter.com/0HW5vFPPZR— AtharvA Pandit (@iatharvapandit) February 6, 2023

Friend : Suggest me the best way so I propose to my crush on propose day? Me : propose your crush this way my friend pic.twitter.com/isTDel2r5Y — Emmanuel Manny (@chouhansaab__) February 6, 2023

#proposeday2023 .MP Patwari ka form bharne ke baadMain apni crush ko dil ki baat btate hue main propose day per - pic.twitter.com/ZTZa6m4Eh2 — Emmanuel Manny (@chouhansaab__) February 1, 2023

Or are you someone who is struggling to get those words out to your partner? We all know laying yourself vulnerable in front of someone can be nerve-wracking. If you need a little shot of inspiration to get those magical words out, we can help you out with that. Take a look at all of these fun Propose Day wishes!

