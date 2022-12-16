Proud Mother Competes With Daughter For the Post of Sub-Inspector at Telangana Village

Surprising everyone in Telangana, 37-year-old woman and her 21-year-old daughter have been competing with each other for the position of sub-inspector at the police selections. Darelli Nagamani hailed from a family belonging to a Scheduled Caste and is not financially affluent. She is a native of Chennaram village in Nelakondapalli mandal of Khammam district of the state.

She married Tholla Venkanna, a farm labourer, in 1999. The couple was blessed with a baby girl and they named her Trilokini. Nagamani worked various jobs, including as a teacher at an Anganwadi centre for a year between 2005 and 2006 to meet the family expenses. She found herself gravitating towards the sports field and physical fitness. She was encouraged by her husband.

Soon, she became an expert in playing kho-kho, kabaddi, handball and volleyball. She took part in various sports tournaments both at the state and the national level and received as many as 10 medals, 5 trophies and many certificates. She joined the police department as home guard in 2007 and was selected for the post of police constable in the year 2020, presently performing her duties at Mulugu.

Meanwhile, following the footsteps of her mother, Nagamani’s daughter Trilokini, who is pursuing postgraduate studies, has been putting in all efforts to make her dream of donning the police uniform a reality.

The mother-daughter duo are competing in sub-inspector selection along with hundreds of aspirants. Both cleared the physical tests held at Police Parade grounds in Khammam and qualified for the written test, where the 21-year-old Trilokini along with her 37-year-old mother successfully completed long jump and 800-running in one go recently. The duo became the centre of attention during the selection process.

Nagamani told News18 that it is a once in lifetime moment for her, competing with her daughter during the SI recruitment test. She said that it is also her daughter’s dream to wear the police uniform. With a confident smile on her face, Nagamani was positive that both of them would clear the written test without any doubt.

The higher authorities in the police are also appreciative of the spirit of the mother-daughter duo and have wished them all the best in the upcoming written test.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here