Psychologist's Opinion on How 'Independent Woman Conditioning' Is Holding You Back Sparks Discussion

Psychologist Nicole LePera took to her official Twitter handle and started a thread on how ‘independent woman conditioning’ glorifies needing no one. It, somehow, also glorifies the idea of being able to do everything on your own. The psychologist further elaborated on the same. She wrote, “It glorifies the idea that needing no one makes us strong or worthy. In reality, we subconsciously seek: meaningful connections, to share a life with someone, or to be able to count on people around us."

Independent Woman conditioning glorifies needing no one and being able to do everything alone. Why it might be holding you back: — Dr. Nicole LePera (@Theholisticpsyc) March 21, 2023

It glorifies the idea that needing no one makes us strong or worthy. In reality, we subconsciously seek: meaningful connections, to share a life with someone, or to be able to count on people around us.— Dr. Nicole LePera (@Theholisticpsyc) March 21, 2023

“I agree with your statement, however a lot of women feel like they need to seek independence because of abuse. There is a lack of emotional maturity in many cultures. Further more there is ignorance in emotional maturity in many generations and cultures when it comes to vulnerability," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I feel like society and a lot of the personal health field focuses on independence an awful lot. I would be happy if we spent more time focusing on loving each other, and raising our individual communities health more."

One Twitter user mentioned, “Finding a balance between respecting our boundaries & fostering meaningful connections w/ others is where we thrive. Proximity with others can be daunting when you’ve learned love as self-betrayal, but healthy relationships honour your boundaries & won’t have you betray yourself."

I never understood the negative connotation associated with relying on other people. We’re human beings. We’re social creatures. Sometimes life requires a tribe of life minded individuals to prop each other up and hold each other down. And that’s okay! — Tom - The Brain Battery (@TheBrainBattery) March 21, 2023

10 FALSE BELIEFS ABOUT BEING INDEPENDENT1. I believe that I can't COUNT on anyone but MYSELF. 2. I believe that relying on others makes me INADEQUATE. 3. I believe that other people will always let me down or disappoint me. 4. I believe that I CAN'T TRUST anyone else to… — Johanna Farrimond (@jjfarrimond) March 21, 2023

Why you should ask for help1. They get a real "helpers high"2. We evolved to help, we are super social creatures3. We are incomplete. Go fast alone or far together. Don't you feel good when you help a friend? don't deprive them of that great feeling. — Matt 〽️ Mental Sovereignty (@sovereigntylea1) March 21, 2023

Independent Woman conditioning is toxic for all the reasons in this threadYes, educate yourself, make your own money, become independent But independence is only a stepping stone to the highest level of living: interdependence Aren't we all here to connect deeply? — Ryan Delaney (@RDelaney) March 21, 2023

I *know* I can’t do everything by myself, but when I do ask for help, I find that no one actually wants to help and they become resentful that I’m asking for help since they manage to do things on their own. So it’s easier to just go without than face rejection and condemnation.— Plenti0Fish (@Plenti0Fish) March 21, 2023

I don’t need a partner but I do need friends. Can’t get through alone. This used to be me. Now I let my friends in, ask for help, and show my vulnerability. It’s a wonderful place to be.— stopyurbehind (@stopyurbehind) March 21, 2023

