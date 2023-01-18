Puducherry Girl Arranges Chess Set in 29.85 Seconds, Sets Guinness World Record

When one talks about Guinness World Records set around the game of chess, you would imagine titles like ‘Longest Winning Streak’ or ‘Longest Undefeated Streak’. Right? But have you ever thought of a Guinness World Record for the fastest time taken by an individual to single-handedly arrange a chess set one piece at a time? You heard it right! And guess what? this title is held by a girl from Puducherry.

The Guinness World Records official Instagram handle posted a video of S. Odelia Jasmine placing the chess set pieces on the mat, one piece at a time at a fast pace. She set the record for the ‘Fastest time to arrange a chess set’ in 29.85 seconds and from the banner in the background of the video, we can identify that this record was set in 2021. The official website of the Guinness World Records also confirms the date as July 20, 2021. The video posted less than 12 hours ago was captioned, “Fastest time to arrange a chess set 29.85 seconds by S. Odelia Jasmine.”

The video has received over 7 lakh 18 thousand views and more than 42,000 likes. The comments section had most social media users questioning the rules of the record, while others jokingly wrote that they could do it faster and some truly appreciated her efforts. One user commented, “I feel like this is the only record I can beat.”Another user wrote, “This is 100% one of those records that look achievable with no practice but when you try it, it’s not as easy.”

According to the comments dropped by the Guinness World Records on the post, S. Odelia Jasmine’s biggest dream was to achieve a Guinness World Records title. She dedicated an entire year of practice to breaking this record. In another comment, the Guinness World Records also shared that previously this title was held by four other individuals. David Rush (USA) set the record in 2021 with 30.31 seconds, Nakul Ramaswamy (USA) set the record in 2019 with 31.55 seconds, Alva Wei (USA) took 32.42 seconds to set the record in 2015 and Dalibor Jablanovic (Serbia) took 34.20 seconds in 2014.

