Punjab Woman Ditched By Her Husband for Her Facial Hair Now Sports a Beard, Embraces New Life

A woman from Punjab, who experienced divorce from her spouse after she unexpectedly developed a beard and moustache has spoken out about how her facial hair has since become her “finest feature."

After marrying her now ex-husband in 2012, Mandeep Kaur did not experience any facial hair growth and lived a fairly normal life. However, a few years into the marriage, she began to develop hair on her cheeks and chin, which drastically changed the world around her. This change in her appearance caused her spouse to seek a divorce, which sent Mandeep into an emotional spiral.

Mandeep began frequenting a Gurdwara in order to take care of her emotional health and embrace her new characteristics. Mandeep admits that the Guru Sahib bestowed his blessings upon her and she has finally embraced loving herself.

She mentioned that she had beaten herself for several years for this change in her appearance. Mandeep has since stopped wanting to have her hair removed after accepting how she appears.

She now sports a thick beard and also dons a turban. She also rides a motorcycle, giving her a distinctive new appearance. Although, this new avatar of Mandeep makes other people think of her as a man, she is totally enamoured by her appearance, and unfazed by public reaction.

Mandeep, hailing from Punjab in India, is a farmer and works alongside her siblings.

Another woman named Harnaam Kaur in the UK had embraced facial hair. She recalled that due to polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, a condition that affects women’s hormone levels, she experienced facial hair at the age of 11.

Kaur had shared how she was constantly bullied over her looks and frequent visits to the salon for face wax. After completing her secondary education, she recalled that she accepted herself and stopped shaving it off. Currently, she is 31 and has given TED talks, and has even featured on Teen Vogue and Cosmo India.

