'Pure Veg' Signs Outside Restaurants 'Casteist'? Twitter Gets into Fierce Debate

‘Pure veg’ started trending on Twitter after a user called such signs outside restaurants “offensive" and “un-inclusive". “All these “pure veg" signs across food outlets are offensive and un-inclusive. Blatantly implying that other food preferences are “impure" and legitimizing the discrimination against people with diverse preferences," the Twitter user wrote. It soon started a fierce debate on whether or not “pure veg" was essentially a caste signifier or if it meant unadulterated vegetarian food, that is, without eggs, onions and the like. Others said it means exclusively vegetarian food is cooked at such restaurants.

Other Twitter users said that “pure" used in this context means that the food has been cooked by Brahmins and hence it is a casteist practice.

When they say pure it means veg food cooked by Brahmins. Veg food cooked by non Brahmins isn’t considered pure enough for Brahmin customers to eat.— (((Dominique Fisherwoman))) 💙 (@AbbakkaHypatia) January 15, 2023

It's fine IMO. Pure here refers to exclusive. These restaurant exclusively only cook veg food. Some folks don't like eating out in restaurants that cook both veg and non veg. Not everything needs to be made an issue about.— Sister Michael (@anchan_sonia) January 16, 2023

Picking on the English language in a country where you find a ‘Xerox’ shop and not a photocopy shop. Or Indians who call ‘surf’ powder and not detergent powder. We call the AC buses as ‘Volvo’ buses and are just fine with going to a ‘Puncher’ shop when we have a flat tyre.— ఒక పౌరుడు - A Common Citizen (@okaPourudu) January 17, 2023

Behen Let me explain how transferred epithets work‘Pure’ is a reference to the constitution of the category.Eg: Pure GoldPure GheeDoesn’t mean gold or ghee are divine materials and others are not. Simply means that in the jewellery or food product, there is no mixture — Purav Parekh (@PuravParekh) January 16, 2023

The same restaurant can be called a vegetarian restaurant and no body will doubt it. What is the obsession with term " Pure". On what basis is "pure" veg restaurant different from a veg restaurant.— Totoro (@studioghibli777) January 16, 2023

Which actually is a euphemism for "high caste" aka Brahmin.— Ravi C Dasgupta (@RaviCDasgupta1) January 16, 2023



