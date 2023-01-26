CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » BUZZ » 'Quick Eye Exam': This Hotel's Bizarre 'Women Vs Men' Test Has Baffled Internet
'Quick Eye Exam': This Hotel's Bizarre 'Women Vs Men' Test Has Baffled Internet

The text asks people to count the number of letter 'Fs' in the given paragraphs. It then states that a male can only spot three Fs while a female brain can spot six, which is the actual number.

Staying at hotels can be fun - from room service to all the scrumptious food. One Twitter user named Raaja Cheyyivesthe took to the micro blogging site and shared a fun experience during his stay at Lemon Tree hotel. He shared an image of what can be called a game. The headline read, “Women vs. Men." The game has been deemed as “quick eye exam" and it promises to blow everyone’ mind. The text asks people to count the number of letter ‘Fs’ in the given paragraphs.

It then states that a male can only spot three Fs while a female brain can spot six, which is the actual number. “This hotel is getting Wilder everyday! I could still count only 3," read the caption. Have a look:

The image, since uploaded, has gathered over 95K views. “I saw the headline and instantly knew it was Lemon Tree. This seems vanilla compared to the misogynic stuff they pass for laughs as wall frames in the men’s restrooms," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “There is nothing as such male or female brain here How Conscious you are reading that sentence as per the challenge is what matters It can be 2 or 4 also if you read it in hurry."

Here are a few reactions:

Meanwhile, earlier, a Twitter user Anurag Minus shared his experience from 2011 when he stayed in a hotel in Mumbai hoping he would get an air-conditioned room. Although Anurag got a room with a split AC, to his surprise the AC was installed in such a way that it served two separate rooms. A hole was made in the wall between the two rooms so that the split AC could cool both rooms at the same time.

Sharing a picture of the same, Anurag Minus wrote, “Booked this room in Mumbai in 2011, where the manager promised the split AC room. It was literally a split AC room which was split into two rooms. One half in ours and rest in another, where 2 uncles were playing ‘ay Ganpat chal daaru la’ song in full volume till 4 in the morning”.

