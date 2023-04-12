CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Quintessential Grilled Cheese': How Expensive is World's Most Expensive Sandwich at New York Eatery. Too Expensive

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 01:05 IST

New York

The sandwich comes with a side of South African lobster tomato bisque as a dipping sauce, adding to the luxurious dining experience. (Image: Serendipity3nyc Instagram)

This sandwich holds the Guinness World Record for being the most expensive sandwich in the world, priced at a whopping $214

Serendipity 3, a renowned New York restaurant, is bringing back their record-breaking Quintessential Grilled Cheese sandwich to their menu for a limited time only.

This sandwich holds the Guinness World Record for being the most expensive sandwich in the world, priced at a whopping $214, which is around Rs 17,500.

The announcement was made on the restaurant’s social media account, stating that it will be available on National Grilled Cheese Day (April 12th).

“We are bringing back yet another Guinness World Record-winning dish for a limited time only. This National Grilled Cheese Day (April 12th), S3 in New York will be offering. The Quintessential Grilled Cheese Sandwich," which achieved the Guinness World Record for the most expensive sandwich in the world, priced at $214," the Instagram post read.

The Quintessential Grilled Cheese Sandwich starts with two thick slices of French Pullman Champagne Bread made with Dom Perignon Champagne and 23k edible gold flakes, buttered with grass-fed white truffle butter, the eatery said.

As per the eatery, a 48-hour notice is required to order this over-the-top sandwich, which is made with rare Caciocavallo Podolico cheese, Dom Perignon champagne bread, and white truffle butter.

The sandwich comes with a side of South African lobster tomato bisque as a dipping sauce, adding to the luxurious dining experience.

This bisque is made with South African Losbet Trails - known as the best in the world, along with San Marzano tomatoes from Italy.

