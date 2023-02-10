‘3 Idiots’ is one of those ageless movies that stand relevant to date due to its exceptional storyline and ability to touch the heartstrings. However, one can’t deny the efforts of the actors who delivered their once-in-a-lifetime performance through Rajkumar Hirani’s iconic spectacle. Be it Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, or R Madhavan, each one of them stood out with their riveting performance. Recently, R Madhavan’s audition tape surfaced on the internet which proved that he was, indeed, born to play the role of Farhan Qureshi.

Taking to Instagram, Production company Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films shared the audition clip of the 52-year-old actor who impressed the audience with his incredible role as Farhan Qureshi in ‘3 Idiots’. The audition tape showed his emotional monologue from the scene where he confronted his father to let him pursue wildlife photography. Remember when he said, “Aap kya sochenge mujhe farah padhta hai. Kapoor Sahab kya sochenge mujhe farak nahi padhta"? That was the moment when he won the hearts of several like him who are made to sacrifice their dreams just to fit in society!

“3 Idiots audition is evidence to the fact that he was always meant to play Farhan Quereshi!” read the caption of the production company’s IG post that garnered over 1.6 million views at the time of writing the article. The audition video also had some dialogues that didn’t make it to the final cut.

Meanwhile, netizens couldn’t stop themselves from flooding the comment section with praises for the RHTDM star. “Born to be Farhanitrate,” quipped a user while another one said, “Such a great actor just look at his expressions still bollywood doesn’t deserve gems like him.”

Some pointed out why the talented actor was made to give the audition. “It’s appalling to see he was asked to audition..he was already a big star in his own right especially in Tamil and had already shown his versatility in many movies there before 3 Idiots,” wrote a user to which someone replied, “He had the longest role in the movie, he was the narrator and actor so yeah it was challenging for him. So it’s good that he auditioned.”

