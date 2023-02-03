Raaz, Qala, Rockstar: Twitter Users List Movies With 'Zero' Bad Songs

Some movies touch hearts due to their amazing storyline, then some actors create magic with their incredible performances on screen and then there are movies whose music does all the magic and they cannot be forgotten. Be it Rockstar or Raaz, the music of these movies have carved a place in people’s heart. Elaborating on the same, Twitter user Shreyy asked people to name movies with “zero" bad songs and the answers are unending.

“Name a movie with 0 bad songs!!" read the tweet. Since being uploaded the tweet went viral and garnered tons of responses. It has over 378K views. Have a look:

Name a movie with 0 bad songs!!— Shreyy (@sad5ky) February 2, 2023

“Hasee Toh Phasee - every single song is underrated. Drama Queen, Manchala, Zehnaseeb, Ishq Bulaava, Shake It Like Shammi, Punjabi Wedding Song," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Omg I’m amazied to see that 90’s kids don’t even remember. One of the most musical movies of all time is “Dil to Paagal hai” Quite interestingly entire movie is filled with legendary songs. Proper theatrical genre. Not a single bad song. To this date the songs are relevant."

Here are a few responses:

50 shades of grey https://t.co/peRGgDlJPY— YASH SINGH (@yashsinggg) February 3, 2023

gully boy, jab we met & yjhd NO OTHERS!! https://t.co/UfUZA7k1oM— rama (@strawchewer_) February 3, 2023

Rockstar.— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) February 2, 2023

Tum Bin (2001)— Abhishek Kumar Sahu (@Abhishek44sahu) February 2, 2023

Qala — Kanika Singh (@the_kanika) February 2, 2023

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi pic.twitter.com/Qs02JHQhE0— Monit Khanna (@monitkhanna) February 2, 2023

QALA >>>New movie but litarelly the definition of sukoon….KUDOS TO AMIT TRIVEDI FOR THIS MASTERPIECE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/e5EkxxVinz— Vaibhavi.com (@NehanituSingh1) February 2, 2023

RAAZ Literally every song in this movie pic.twitter.com/z3NF92oxvm— JASILA (@jasilasyed) February 3, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter user, Aavishkar, put out a question that read, “What according to you is the BEST PERFORMANCE given by your most favourite actor?” This sparked a conversation on the micro-blogging site where users started listing out their favourite actors who left an indelible imprint with their remarkable acting and overall performance. From SRK in Swades, Ajay Devgn in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar, Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Varun Dhawan in Badlapur, Rajpal Yadav in Chup Chup Ke, Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots, Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai MBBS, to Hrithik Roshan in Guzaarish, the list had it all. Who will you choose?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here