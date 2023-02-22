Rachel-Joey Romance, Emily-Ross: Fans On Being Asked to Erase a Storyline From 'FRIENDS'

Even after over 27 years of its release, the American show F.R.I.E.N.D.S. happens to be one of the most-watched sitcoms. It enjoys a fan base all across the world. Currently, a tweet which is going viral asks people what storyline will they remove from the sitcom if given a chance. “if you could erase any storyline from friends which storyline would you get rid of?" wrote a Twitter user. The answers seem to be unending.

if you could erase any storyline from friends which storyline would you get rid of? pic.twitter.com/q8RAsL7m5q— (@shutupjoeyy) February 21, 2023

“Ross wanting to kiss his cousin, ross dating his student, joey and Rachel having that small relationship when it should’ve been someone else for him to fall in love/end up with, ross and Rachel married in vegas then divorced: I wanted to see a real wedding for the two of them!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “the one with joey accidentally proposing to Rachel, it’s so short but I skip those episodes every time bc I can’t handle the secondhand embarrassment. i HATE miscommunication tropes."

chandlers transphobia for sure, or everyones fatphobia, and everyones homophobia too, and ross as a whole. erase everyone BUT pheobe and joey https://t.co/aKvBc50ZvT— Elden Lord Bran (@raisn_brn) February 22, 2023

Rachel getting off the plane for Ross.— Aditya (@adityaxdreamer) February 21, 2023

when rachel says yes to marrying joey after giving birth— suárez (@meecaesmal) February 21, 2023

I would delete ross and Rachel ending up together and change it to joey and rachel my man deserves to be happy even if he deserved better than her, he truly loved her 🙁— D △⃒⃘ (@Space_Gurll) February 21, 2023

ross and emily are annoying— chrissy (@flyonbieber) February 21, 2023

One Twitter user wrote, “Idk if I’d erase anything but i’d definitely change all the creepy relationships they’ve been in (Richard, Alice and Frank jr, that kid Monica dated in season 2, Elizabeth, I could go on)"

Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, earlier, a video of a look-alike of Phoebe Buffay surfaced on the internet. The role has been played by Lisa Kudrow. "Is she for real?" read the caption of the video. It has been uploaded on Instagram by a meme page. The woman can be seen dressed in quirky colours, just like the character. The video begins with the camera showing us the look-alike. In the video, the woman can be seen wearing a purple cape and carrying a lot of her own stuff. In the background, you can hear 'Smelly Cat' playing. This was a song which the character compose and sang in the show.

