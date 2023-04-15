Radhika Apte Talks About 'Sacrifices' Made By Women, Gives Her Parents' Example

There is some sort of reality when people say how women make so many sacrifices. Now a video which is going viral features Indian actress Radhika Apte. In the video, Radhika can be seen talking about how women have to make sacrifices because of “assumed responsibility." It is a film companion video. Explaining the sacrifices that women have to make, she gives her parents’ example. “I know that my mom knows how to cook. She’s an anaesthetist, she’s been the CEO of the hospital. My dad, is a chairman, is a neurosurgeon. But, he doesn’t know how to cook," she says.

She further adds, “This is not just external, women think that they need to do it." She elaborates on how “sacrifice is glorified." The video, which has gone viral, has sparked a discussion online. Here is the viral video.

"My dad is neurosurgeonMy mom is doctorShe cooks food, he doesn't…Why women have to do such self sacrifices?" pic.twitter.com/QgTaUVpjWP— The Intrepid (@Theintrepid_) April 14, 2023

“It’s a mother’s natural instinct to feed her babies, its same in animals world,the lioness hunts for cubs, the lion doesn’t. With modernization in educated class both cook, my hubbie feeds my baby at times but that doesn’t mean i stoped cooking/ feeding thats a mother’s natural instinct no?" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Mine mom was working too,that to she had a transferable job,sometimes with us, sometimes not! when she used to be home, she cooked for us, not as obligation,but out of love she has for us! all my medals,I used to put on her, the first time I cook, was for her!my first lov my mom."

The video has garnered over 300K views. Here are a few responses:

I’m pretty sure her Dad, like every Dad, has handled a lot of stuff on his own without burdening her mom, or complaining about it. It’s simple division of labour.This wave of feminism is just cancer. https://t.co/xPFbmvclyn — AB (@Buddhweiser) April 14, 2023

My father toook care of us when my mom was out fr her phd . He stood by her through everything .Both the parents did equal sacrifices and cooking food fr ur own family isnt a bad thing ‍♀️ my father and mother both did at tyms fr my brother & me where do u all come from https://t.co/0rSJEwkL85— ☆ (@mahima9133) April 14, 2023

I don’t agree with the hate she is getting. She is only emphasizing how women take on extra chores while men don’t . https://t.co/hnq4oRPva1— M (@i_minisha) April 14, 2023

