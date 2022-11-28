'Raees' Connect to Aamir Khan Cameo: Twitter Thread Shares Fun Trivia on SRK's 'Swades'

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, released 18 years ago now but the film continues to have a resounding impact as one of SRK’s exceptional roles. Gowariker took on Swades after Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan’s raging success. The film is about Mohan, an NRI engineer played by SRK, who undergoes a transformation as he returns home. But did you know that the film was preceded by a number of other pieces of work, starting from films to novels?

Swades had its roots in the story of a real-life couple who left their successful academic careers in the US to join the Narmada Bachao Aandolan in India. The film also happens to doff its hat to several other films, including one by Aamir Khan. In fact, Aamir had a cameo in Swades.

To top it all off: did you know that Swades has a connection with SRK’s most recent film Raees? India Wants To Know- India’s First Panel Quiz Show, a ‘knowledgetainment’ content startup that holds quiz events, has dug up all of these hidden gems and more from Swades. Read their thread here:

This was the second time @AshGowariker was involved with this story. The first time was on television for Yule Love Story, a show that had a criminally short run on Zee Tv. The role of Mohan was played by Gowariker. Pic courtesy @sachdeva_pankaj pic.twitter.com/5eh8YeOzAp — India Wants To Know- India's First Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 27, 2022

Interestingly @iamsrk and @aamir_khan have been seen together in a film, which was the directorial debut of @AshGowariker - Pehla Nasha. Check out this scene - too many bad puns involving the people involved.https://t.co/vmfxbYL5eF — India Wants To Know- India's First Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 27, 2022

The story of Swades is inspired in part by the lives of Aravinda Pillalamarri and her husband Ravi Kuchimanchi, who were successful academics in the USA, but left their comfortable jobs to return to India to help in the Narmada Bachao Aandolan. pic.twitter.com/a03fs9ETWp— India Wants To Know- India's First Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 27, 2022

Back to Swades, Mahatma Gandhi is omnipresent in the film. It is no coincidence that the protagonist name is Mohan. The film starts with a quote from Mahatma Gandhi about the need for the right attitude to act. pic.twitter.com/UuA5Q99iJ6 — India Wants To Know- India's First Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 27, 2022

In the scene leading up to the song "Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi", we see @iamsrk listening to 2 Dev Anand classics - Khoya Khoya Chand and Akela Hun Main Is Duniya Me. pic.twitter.com/oJy2g0CZEX— India Wants To Know- India's First Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 27, 2022

Swades was the first movie by Ashutosh Gowariker Productions. We see the logo appear in the scene where Mohan Bhargava visit the school on Dussehra wearing a Dhoti. pic.twitter.com/JcyFnU7I6v— India Wants To Know- India's First Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 27, 2022

The film had music by @arrahman & lyrics by @Javedakhtarjadu. At the very top of ARR/Javed saab's oeuvre is Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera, from Swades. Here’s the MTV unplugged version, where @arrahman segues into the Tamil version at the end.https://t.co/v7LkAQqhwj — India Wants To Know- India's First Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 27, 2022

Thank You @AshGowariker, thank you @iamsrk, thank you Gayatri Joshi, thank you Kishori Ballal, thank you @arrahman, thank you @Javedakhtarjadu, and all others involved for a truly special movie. Do share your favourite aspects about this modern classic! pic.twitter.com/if5yhHFKsf — India Wants To Know- India's First Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 27, 2022

Will you be re-watching the modern classic?

