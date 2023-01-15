CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

'Rage Applying' New Trend After 'Quiet Quitting' Among Gen Z, Here's Why Twitter is Divided

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: January 15, 2023, 17:43 IST

International

Here's why Twitter users oppose the usage of the term 'rage applying'. (Representative image: Kzenon via Canva)

Here's why Twitter users oppose the usage of the term 'rage applying'. (Representative image: Kzenon via Canva)

What is 'rage applying' and why is Twitter opposed to the usage of the term?

‘Rage-applying’ is the new ‘quiet quitting’ for Gen Z and millennials. The concept was popularised by a Canadian millennial called Redweez, as per a Fortune report. “I got mad at work, and I rage-applied to, like, 15 jobs. And then I got a job that gave me a $25,000 raise, and it’s a great place to work. So keep rage-applying. It’ll happen," she said in a TikTok video. The process refers to people who feel unsatisfied at their current job applying to multiple other jobs at a go in hopes of better pay. There were hundreds of other TikTokers who shared that they landed more lucrative jobs as a result of rage-applying, as per Moneycontrol.

However, like with quiet quitting before this, people have raised questions on whether or not this is just a natural reaction from overworked, underpaid employees that’s getting a fancy new name. ‘"Rage-Applying" is a funny way of saying “Looking for a better job that actually has some semblance of valuing you",’ one Twitter user said. “Rage applying? Quiet hiring? Quiet quitting? Quiet firing? Businesses need to stop playing games, pay thriving wages, treat employees with dignity & respect, give them paid leave and good benefits. In the meantime advocate for worker led labor unions and co-ops," wrote another.

What do you think?

