'Rage Applying' New Trend After 'Quiet Quitting' Among Gen Z, Here's Why Twitter is Divided

‘Rage-applying’ is the new ‘quiet quitting’ for Gen Z and millennials. The concept was popularised by a Canadian millennial called Redweez, as per a Fortune report. “I got mad at work, and I rage-applied to, like, 15 jobs. And then I got a job that gave me a $25,000 raise, and it’s a great place to work. So keep rage-applying. It’ll happen," she said in a TikTok video. The process refers to people who feel unsatisfied at their current job applying to multiple other jobs at a go in hopes of better pay. There were hundreds of other TikTokers who shared that they landed more lucrative jobs as a result of rage-applying, as per Moneycontrol.

However, like with quiet quitting before this, people have raised questions on whether or not this is just a natural reaction from overworked, underpaid employees that’s getting a fancy new name. ‘"Rage-Applying" is a funny way of saying “Looking for a better job that actually has some semblance of valuing you",’ one Twitter user said. “Rage applying? Quiet hiring? Quiet quitting? Quiet firing? Businesses need to stop playing games, pay thriving wages, treat employees with dignity & respect, give them paid leave and good benefits. In the meantime advocate for worker led labor unions and co-ops," wrote another.

"Rage-Applying" is a funny way of saying "Looking for a better job that actually has some semblance of valuing you" https://t.co/LjS8JAeuL2— TopSpin the Fuzzy wants to make content again (@TopSpinTheFuzzy) January 14, 2023

Rage applying? Quiet hiring? Quiet quitting? Quiet firing?Businesses need to stop playing games, pay thriving wages, treat employees with dignity & respect, give them paid leave and good benefits. In the meantime advocate for worker led labor unions and co-ops. pic.twitter.com/e4T6pHnLpJ — Chris for M4A (end for profit prisons & policing) (@TheEmoDragon) January 14, 2023

Just read a definition of ‘rage applying’ and….this is just what you have to do to find a job nowadays. You send out a shit ton until something hits.Bullshit. Why are you spinning this as a trend when its just showing how broken the market is — David M (@DavidM_423) January 15, 2023

It’s interesting that both “quiet quitting” and “rage applying” seem to be management attempts to pathologize what should be normal activities for workers, but are imminently co-optable. “Hell yes I’m rage applying! I’m just quiet quitting till I get another offer” https://t.co/OBAr5j8Lnh— The Fruehwald (@JoFrhwld) January 14, 2023

