Tired of dirty toilets on trains? Here is some relief for passengers. Indian Railways has taken a number of initiatives to maintain cleanliness in the trains. New toilet designs are the latest step. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the improved facilities of the upgraded toilets. A video was shared by the official Twitter handle of the minister. The clip captured before and after renovation images of the mirror, wash basin, and toilet seats inside the train. An official is seen informing the minister about the work done. In the caption, Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote, “Inspected the new upgraded toilet designs for existing coaches.”

Inspected the new upgraded toilet designs for existing coaches. pic.twitter.com/2v426YZiEy— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 31, 2023

Twitter users lauded the Indian Railways for giving a much-needed makeover to the train coaches. However, many highlighted the real challenge is to keep them clean “throughout the journey”

“Definitely the foremost upgradation to be done in our train coaches. Thank you all employees who have made it possible. Thank you sir,” a user wrote.

Definitely the foremost upgradation to be done in our train coaches.Thank you All employees who have made it possible.Thank you sir.— tlrramakumar (@tlrramakumar) January 31, 2023

Another called the revamping “long due.”

Really good @AshwiniVaishnaw been long due.— Madhurendra (@Madhurendra3) January 31, 2023

Taking a sly dig at the before and after images, a Twitter user wrote, “Good initiative. Hope it remains the way it is supposed to be else again we shall be sharing pictures of “Before” and “After.”

Good initiative. Hope it remains the way it is supposed to be else again we shall be sharing pictures of “Before” and “After”— Rajiv Duggal (@RajivDu33701115) February 1, 2023

Good work done. But it’s more about maintenance. I hope it will be maintained in future.— Sunny Bhalla (@iamkunalbhalla) February 1, 2023

A section of users even pointed out some of their specific concerns. One of them said, “None of those soap dispensers would have liquid in it, so the air fresheners, if you inspect them en route a journey.”

It is good progress, but what matters is regular upkeep / maintenance. None of those soap dispensers would have liquid in it, so the air-freshners, if you inspect them enroute a journey. @RailMinIndia — HennurBlr (@HennurBlr) February 1, 2023

Another said, “Problem is misuse/abuse by travellers and no proper cleaning during travel. Lack of water is a common problem, toilets are stinky, Gutkha Jeevis are a nuisance of a different level. Don’t understand why consumption is permitted in public spaces.”

Problem is misuse/abuse by travellers & no proper cleaning during travel. Lack of water is a common problem, toilets are stinky, Gutkha Jeevis are a nuisance of different level. Don’t understand why consumption is permitted in public spaces.— Saurabh (@SaurabhCapt) February 1, 2023

“Yaha thukna manaa hai ke stickers bhi lagwa lo… (Paste stickers of ‘don’t spit here)”, a user suggested.

'Yaha thukna manaa hai' ke stickers bhi lagwa lo.. 🤨— Crime Master Gogo (PARODY) 🇮🇳 (@vipul2777) January 31, 2023

Days ago, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video of the changed cleaning process of Vande Bharat Express trains. Tweeting the video, he wrote, “Cleaning system changed for #VandeBharat trains. Your cooperation expected.”

Just like the flights, a worker moves with a garbage collection bag across the coach asking the passengers to put the litter in the bag. The initiative was taken in light of passengers complaining of litter, food packets and other garbage in the train’s vestibule.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here