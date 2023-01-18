Railway Minister Shares Photos of 'Heaven On Earth'. Can You Guess The Station?

India is a land with many hidden gems waiting to take people on once-in-a-lifetime adventures. From Odisha, India’s best-kept secret to the Land of Rivers, Punjab, brace yourself for the visceral beauty of nature tucked away in every corner. You can lose yourself in God’s own country, Kerala, or witness the exquisite landscape of Gujarat, the Land of Lions. And when you think you have seen everything the country offers, prepare for something grander. The Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw showcased the beauty of India. He shared a set of four snaps of snowcapped mountains as seen from the train approaching them. Vaishnaw gave Twitter users a hint about the place, calling it “Heaven on Earth”. He asked them to guess the station. Check it out here:

Guess this station⁉️Hint: Heaven on Earth. pic.twitter.com/LyLhI3SeU2 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 18, 2023

Social media users were in awe of the beautiful photos. Everyone was able to guess that the place Ashwini Vaishnaw was talking about was the glorious mountains of Kashmir. “Heaven on Earth” was a thoughtful giveaway. A Twitter user wrote, “This is the new India. Hats off to the Railways. Things are getting better for sure.”

This is the new India🇮🇳. Hats off to the Railways. Things are getting better for sure. https://t.co/AgArZSL9el— Jeel Patel🇮🇳 (@__jeeel) January 18, 2023

Another user quotes the famous Farsi couplet by Amir Khusrau that was used to describe Kashmir. They wrote, “Agar firdaus bar roo-e zameen ast, Hameen ast-o hameen ast-o hameen ast. (If there is a paradise on earth, It is this, it is this, it is this).”

Meanwhile, users were divided between answering the railway station of the union territory. There were two answers that popped up often. “This is Qazigund Railway Station of Jammu and Kashmir,” wrote a user. For some others, it was the Banihal station on the Banihal-Baramulla line.

The Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw had previously also shared snaps of Srinagar Railway Station. The breathtaking beauty of the place was enhanced by the snowfall and captured perfectly. With thick snow covering the place, the Srinagar Railway Station looks like the perfect spot you would want to start your getaway from. He too had shared the lines of the popular Farsi couplet in his tweet.

Check it out here:

However, these were not the only snaps of Kashmir that had captured the beauty of winter here. Several social media users had shared their own clicks. Not just of the Banihal railway tracks, but also of the frozen Dallake, and Jehlum Banks.

What do you think about the beauty of Kashmir?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here