Railway Ticket Checkers Ruthlessly Assault Passenger on Train in Bihar, Video Goes Viral

Most individuals find that travelling by train is an exciting experience because they can take in the tranquil changing scenery. However, not every train ride is peaceful. When passengers fight one another over seats, some journeys may simply devolve into a raucous mess. Just like this train from a now-viral video where three men including the ticket checkers are mercilessly tugging at each other and fighting in a crowded train.

An aggressive brawl between two train ticket checkers and a passenger on a train broke out earlier this week in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, reported NDTV. The passenger who recorded the video shows that a dispute between one of the ticket checkers and the passenger escalated into a physical altercation. Before turning to the passenger at the beginning of the video, the ticket checker can be seen aggressively taking off his bag and ID card. When the ticket inspector tries to pull the passenger from the top seat by holding onto his leg, the passenger in retaliation tries to fight back by kicking the official.

The ticket collector is then joined by a colleague, and together they drag the man to the ground and severely beat him to the extent that they took to hitting the man with their boots in the face. The other passengers intervene to stop the assault, and they can be overheard reprimanding the ticket collectors for hitting the victim.

According to the report, the incident took place on a train from Mumbai to Jainagar, at Dholi railway station, on the night of January 2. The fight erupted because the individual was travelling without a ticket. The two ticket collectors have been suspended immediately, as per a spokesperson for the Indian Railways.

Fights on trains, however, aren’t a new thing in India where public transports are generally overcrowded and jam-packed in cities like Mumbai and Delhi. In October last year, a video of three women passengers in a Mumbai local train brutally fighting over sets.

Spirit of Mumbai - Part 4pic.twitter.com/CoyXl8TrPq— Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) October 16, 2022

In the clip, the women could be seen mercilessly slapping and pulling each other hair. While other passengers tried to calm the ladies down, they were just not in the mood to give up.

