'Rajaram Mohan Roy': Bengaluru Road Signboard Error Sparks Debate on Twitter

An error in spelling can sometimes change the meaning of a word or in some cases, even hurt sentiments. In a similar instance, a Bengaluru signboard named after a prolific Indian social reformer has become the cause of a heated debate on Twitter. The signboard was named after one of the founders of the Brahmo Sabha, Raja Ram Mohan Roy, but it read ‘Rajaram Mohan Roy’. Roy received the title ‘Raja’ from the Mughal emperor Akbar II for his great contribution to the fields of politics, education, religion, and public administration.

Raja Ram Mohan Roy was also a flagbearer to abolish immoral practices including child marriage, the Sati system, and is deemed as the ‘Father of the Bengali Renaissance’. Now, when a Twitter user noticed the error made in his spelling, he took a photograph of the signboard to highlight the same. “Hello, Bengaluru. Just being 'smart' isn't enough, being knowledgeable is more important. The gentleman was called Rammohan Roy - Raja was his title,” tweeted the user while highlighting the inaccuracy. Take a look at the signboard here:

Hello, #Bangalore . Just being 'smart' isn't enough, being knowledgeable is more important. The gentleman was called Rammohan Roy - Raja was his title. pic.twitter.com/vj8XGLqsjW— Subrata Majumdar (@subrataiam) January 15, 2023

All these decades I thought he was Raja Rammohun Roy.Civic authorities in Bengaluru should correct this awful mistake.Calling on @prasannavishy @centerofright and other friends in Bengaluru to raise some noise. Reflects poorly on our ‘Smart City’.(Pic via @subrataiam ) pic.twitter.com/FIj6ycrMd0— Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) January 17, 2023

Within days, the tweet has garnered over seventy thousand views on the micro-blogging, thereby inciting a debate among Twitterati. While some appreciated the user’s effort in highlighting the mistake, many claimed that the spelling written on the board is how they learned it in school.

A user said, “Thank you for the correction. Like some others mentioned let us appreciate the efforts to respect such great freedom fighters. It’s easy to criticize and of course, that draws immediate attention. People like you can play a major role with good historical knowledge.”

Ty for the correction. Like some others mentioned let us appreciate the efforts to respect such great freedom It’s easy to criticise and of course that draws immediate attention. People like you can play major role with good historical knowledge— phenonix (@Phenonixk) January 15, 2023

Another explained, “Maybe. But he is known in Karnataka as Rajaram Mohan Roy..from our school days. The correction has to happen there first. Else people will wonder who this gent is.”

May be. But he is known in Karnataka as Rajaram Mohan Roy..from our school days. Correction has to happen there first. Else people will wonder who this gent is!!@RupakChatto— Prashanth Ballal (@BallalPrashanth) January 15, 2023

One more thanked the user for pointing out the mistake but suggested it could have been done in a more appropriate manner, “Thanks for correcting and it needs to be called out. While it's an egregious error, one is usually humble when knowledgeable. The pointing out of mistakes could have been done without the unnecessary dragging of smart vs knowledge and calling out the city.”

Thanks for correcting and it needs to be called out. While it's an egregious error, one is usually humble when knowledgable. The pointing out of mistake could have been done without the unnecessary dragging of smart vs knowledge and calling out the city.— venky (@vrdatla) January 15, 2023

The issue here is with the spacing. It's Raja Rammohun, not Rajaram Mohan.Essentially, initials are RRR, not RMR. — Arjun Mohan (@ArjunM1412) January 17, 2023

Born in in 1772, Raja Ram Mohan Roy made many educational, social, and religious reforms. He passed away on September 27, 1833.

