A video of a bride’s family gifting her a lump sum of cash at the wedding has become a heated topic of discussion on social media. Reportedly, the footage shows three maternal uncles giving more than Rs 3 crore to their niece as her wedding gift. The incident took place in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan. If the report is to be believed, then the members of the bride’s family reached the venue carrying around Rs 81 lakh in cash. Besides cash, they reportedly presented her with plot papers, a tractor, and jewellery for the bride.

The gift was given as a part of the traditional ritual namely Mayra, wherein the maternal uncles of the bride or her brothers shower her with presents on the wedding day. Identified to be Ghevari Devi and Bhanwarlal Potaliya’s daughter Anushka, the marriage is said to have taken place on Wednesday, March 15. It was Anushka’s maternal grandparent Bhanwarlal Garwa who took part in the ritual alongside his three sons Harendra, Rajendra, and Rameshwar. The maternal family hails from the Burdi village in the state.

The footage of the wedding that’s doing the rounds on Twitter, shows the bride’s family transferring cash from a duffel bag onto a plate. Meanwhile, the user who shared the video also posed a question that’s become a topic of discussion online. He asked, “How is mayra different from dowry? Only the way of giving it appears to be different.” Watch the video here:

A barrage of users spoke against the comparison between Mayra and dowry highlighting how the former is a loving gift from the family and isn’t forcefully extracted from the bride. A user wrote, “Mayra is a loving gift given by brother to sister while dowry is indirect negotiation.”

Another commented, “Dowry is taken forcefully. Mayra is voluntarily gifted by the family. There is a difference between the two, you might not understand.”

One more joined, “They have that kind of wealth and they’re giving it away with love. Why is that a problem?”

Meanwhile, a user added, “Mayra isn’t asked by the bride’s family. It is given on their own accord as per family status.”

The video has gained over twenty-two thousand views on the micro-blogging site.

While explaining the reason behind giving away such a massive amount, the grandparent reportedly said that the bride is the only daughter in the family.

