Rajinikanth or Akshay Kumar? Movie Fanatics Debate Over Pro Handler of Guns

India is a country of different languages and cultures and same is the case with Indian cinema. While Bollywood is a massively popular industry, there is also Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood, and many more. Now, taking to Twitter, a page named ‘LetsCinema’ asked people “which actor in Indian cinema has the best gun handling moves." With multiple industries, come multiple genres and actors.

which actor in Indian cinema has the best gun handling moves? — LetsCinema (@letscinema) April 6, 2023

While most of the actors are super talented, fans on Twitter had an answer to the question. Some said it was ‘Rajinikanth’, others said it was ‘Akshay Kumar’. The tweet, ever since, has gone viral and garnered 1.1 million views.

“Who can beat Rajinikanth?" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Hmm, quite tricky to say it out. All I know this week I have been watching most of the Kollywood via Tamil movie actors such as #Pathaan #PathuThala #Viduthalai #Dasara with full of action come with variety of weapons. All the actors have their own way of aggressive, strenght and power of handling their guns. Everyone is a STARS’. 2023 full of actions movie."

“The one and only South Indian James bond Jaisankar," mentioned another user.

Who can beat Rajinikanth? pic.twitter.com/Xf3V2fzvyq— Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) April 6, 2023

Name : Pawan Kalyan , Ex member of chennai rifle club pic.twitter.com/xLpsHjHNPn— Sanjay Sahu (@SanjaySahu_Cult) April 6, 2023

Akshay Kumar holding gun is treat to watch https://t.co/Bx0HMHnjbY pic.twitter.com/X2Ck19kA6l— Sunibir Datta (@datta_nibir) April 6, 2023

Who is your favourite?

