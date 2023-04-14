Rakhi Sawant to Katy Perry, Pop Culture Moments That Changed the Internet Forever

A Twitter thread which is currently going viral discusses the most ‘significant’ pop culture moments. For those who don’t know, pop culture refers to modern popular culture that has been completely transmitted via mass media. It is mostly aimed at younger people. Twitter page ‘Pop Crave’ started the thread and seems like people have unlimited answers.
From Katy Perry’s candid interview to Rakhi Sawant’s viral video - everything has fallen under this category. For many its also Justin Bieber’s blockbuster song ‘Baby’.
Have a look:
https://t.co/C1Phwvb95h pic.twitter.com/JqXNWSjn2o— Voglio fare l'aperitivo (@infrattata) April 14, 2023
changed history https://t.co/9mmX99GekN pic.twitter.com/o24rtEYbpP— shi/miles 🔥 (@milesandshi) April 14, 2023
i instantly became a dakota johnson fan after this https://t.co/Vf6YF0LOSo pic.twitter.com/rOa2FSviIl— Luke (@qLxke_) April 13, 2023
baby by justin bieber, that’s facts https://t.co/KtP52dxFPm pic.twitter.com/fu9wy4LWeE— oiha 🌸 biebers lawyer (@bieberdelrey) April 13, 2023
the iconic “they ask you how you are and you just have to say that you’re fine” Katy Perry video pic.twitter.com/wkL6AYHrk3 https://t.co/nCEZyHdFpy— ؘ (@ThatsOnTheTrue) April 13, 2023
I never thought a conversation could get stuck in my head the way a song does… but this one does.pic.twitter.com/RKhz4YQxUS https://t.co/3riMa1oF0F— qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts) April 13, 2023
i can tweet it anyday https://t.co/ULliqai2h6 pic.twitter.com/LWCWE9Uqxa— ٰ (@belikesami) April 13, 2023
Twitter page ‘Tenor’ posted a clip from ‘Keeping Up With Kardashians’ where Kourtney can be seen telling her younger sister Kim ‘There are people who are dying’. This happened when Kim lost her diamond earring and threw a rant. Kourtney’s iconic statement became a meme.
pic.twitter.com/zrn5MM1H6I— Tenor (@gifkeyboard) April 12, 2023
One person also posted a video of Lady Gaga from an interview where she ate a piece of paper. “mother for a reason," read the caption. Have a look:
mother for a reason pic.twitter.com/71BaCzBIW6 https://t.co/VQEwXpjS7G— cranberryfucknut (@ronnitrayy) April 14, 2023
What would your ‘significant’ pop culture moment be?
