Ramadan started off for most of the world on March 23 and there’s a festive mood on social media as people look forward to concluding the holy month with Eid al-Fitr celebrations. That is, however, still a long way off- April 21. Ramzan is meant as a test of self-control and discipline for Muslims, as they are meant to maintain a fast called ‘Roza’.

‘Roza’ is no slight feat, with people supposed to eat a meal at dawn called Sehri, and another after sunset called Iftar. Practising Muslims aren’t supposed to eat during this month while the sun is still in the sky. That is quite the test of patience and as it happens every year, it has resulted in a deluge of memes on Twitter.

If you are someone who celebrates, here are the top memes on Twitter to help you through the wait for Sehri and Iftar.

When my mother asks me what i want for iftaar10 yrs old me: pic.twitter.com/ODOI2J9Qd6 — Sara (@sara_pirzadaa) March 23, 2023

That first iftar is going to hit like pic.twitter.com/toKhjVZZju— عبد (@ABroNextDoor) March 20, 2023

The first cup of tea after iftaar is like.. pic.twitter.com/beTL0wMwMF— Zulfiqar Ahmed (@ZulfiqarAhmed69) March 23, 2023

Elon Musk after going to daily Iftar buffets in Islamabad pic.twitter.com/eDt4QcHZ6u— (@itsmeSehrish) March 24, 2023

Going to bed after sehri and waking up for work is like pic.twitter.com/qDR4tkIy1T— أنس (@Saka1410) March 23, 2023

*chugging water at sehri*rest of the day: pic.twitter.com/BQMM9jWSqo — ek pun ka jeena (@maulanaglumi) March 23, 2023

My sibling waking me up in the last minute of sehri. pic.twitter.com/uGf32JnCTs— Shayaan.☽ (@Hi_Shayaan) March 22, 2023

me reciting sehri ki dua after every 2 mins to make sure mera roza band hogaya hai pic.twitter.com/o5FJrm4OP2— ig @faizanriaz (@faizanriaz7_) March 23, 2023

me helping my mom make iftar after getting called a misogynist online pic.twitter.com/w6ypCUg0j0— duck (@ExtremeBlitz__) March 23, 2023

beta aik zamana tha jab hum bhi sehri tak jaaga karte the— R. (@aey_its_bia) March 23, 2023

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic holy calendar and Muslims are meant to follow the path shown by God and serve humanity during this time. There are also a host of other dos and don’ts associated with Ramadan.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here