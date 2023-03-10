Ranbir Kapoor Slammed on Twitter For Calling Wife Alia 'Loud and Vivacious'

Ranbir Kapoor is getting slammed on Twitter for calling his wife “loud and vivacious." A recent post which is doing rounds on social media is that by user Sarayu Pani. She shared a screenshot of an interview and in the caption wrote, “I hate guys who do this to their wives. This low key mocking of their demeanour which they then pass on to the kids. Very common in Indian families." In the shared image, Ranbir can be seen saying, “Alia is very loud personality..she talks a lot; she is very vivacious."

He further added that for him to live with two such girls will be a “daunting task." Therefore, he wants, their daughter Raha, to be queit like him. Here is the viral tweet:

I hate guys who do this to their wives. This low key mocking of their demeanour which they then pass on to the kids. Very common in Indian families. pic.twitter.com/rZLwkHu3fD — Sarayu Pani (@sarayupani) March 9, 2023

Since uploaded, the tweet has gone viral and garnered multiple responses. Many can be seen criticising the actor for talking like this about his wife. “V v common in India. If women are “loud" they ve a prob. If women are “reserved " they have a prob. They don’t need wives they need robots with programmable interface to suit them. I seriously pity Alia for how far she took her “childhood crush," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I’m not one to judge other people’s relationships but “God, I hope my daughter doesn’t turn out like my wife!” is not something I would be okay with my husband saying."

Here are a few responses:

Correct. Indian uncles think they are funny if they make wise cracks about their wives.— Vijaya (@cotees) March 9, 2023

I genuinely cannot stand this guy. Every quote or interview I see of him makes me gag— ND (@LadyClonidine) March 9, 2023

This is ok. As long as he allows Alia to also make statements like this about him.— Eclectic Investor (@eclecticinvestr) March 10, 2023

Lol its completely patriarchy based in kapoor family. And 90% of indian families.— Jena (@crazy_jena) March 9, 2023

RK settled into the annoying middle-aged uncle role with lightning speed. I've despised him from the start and feel oddly vindicated that his insufferable behaviour is getting called out all the time, now.— Enen (@NehaNair) March 9, 2023

This. And especially the kids part, they think it's normal to pile on their mothers because that's what they've seen.— marcus rashford stan account (@okayishvenom) March 9, 2023

