Ranbir Kapoor angered a section of Twitter with his comments on Alia Bhatt’s bathroom habits but his fans have been quick to add some ‘context’ to it. In an interview, Ranbir was asked one quality of Alia’s that he admires the most and that he himself doesn’t possess, and another that he tolerates. In answer, Ranbir had mentioned her ability to express herself as the quality he admires, and her messy bathroom habits as the quality he tolerates.

Ranbir added that he ‘tolerates’ Alia’s messiness in the bathroom- like leaving things lying around- because he has OCD. As the actor was criticised on Twitter for his comments by some on Twitter, others insisted that the matter needed to be contextualised since he had been specifically asked a question.

Since the TL is flooded with 'Free her' , 'Blink twice', 'Write a tell-all memoir' & every infantilising shit imaginable about one of the most powerful & talented women in Bollywood, went out of the way and read that thrash article, judge for yourself…https://t.co/0iVLk4gVHf https://t.co/oCSzFrFkpL— Vineeth (@vineethjose) March 12, 2023

He could have declined to answer. But his supporters don’t understand.— Sumera (@Sumera07238583) March 12, 2023

everything i have learned about this couple has been against my will https://t.co/6sIYyjpm03— एम्बीबी (@mindbehindbarz) March 12, 2023

one day these stans will be cancelling ranbir for breathing. guys trust me it's not that deep and someone said he deserves this. like what deserves getting cancelled because he said he has ocd and he doesn't like how alia left her stuffs in washroom unorganised?! be fr https://t.co/yD6ZVbFJD3— zayn malik's wife (@taylorsbaby13) March 12, 2023

They having roommate problems https://t.co/Ib8m1ksRyi— Tarun Natarajan (@tarun_natarajan) March 12, 2023

women ginally entering a male dominated field (bad bathroom habits) https://t.co/t7s6b28mV8— World's Spiciest Ramen (@dezgostang) March 12, 2023

At this point, it feels like Ranbir is her biggest anti-fan. Like whatever be the issues, don't declare it to the entire world, man ‍♀️— anothercupoftea (@lilGoody2shoes) March 12, 2023

This is not the first time that Ranbir has come under fire on Twitter. He has previously been criticised over his comments about Alia, as well as some of his earlier comments to costars like Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

