Ranbir Kapoor’s Cameo in Govinda Naam Mera Leaves Audience Saying 'Seeti Maar Performance'

Govinda Naam Mera featuring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is being deemed as a perfect masala entertainer which brings back the formulaic larger-than-life entertainers of 80s and 90s. It started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. Fans were also pleasantly surprised when they discovered that the film featured a cameo by Ranbir Kapoor. Now, one of the clips from the film is being shared online where Ranbir plays himself. He can be seen sharing a scene with Vicky and Kiara. Choreographer Ganesh Acharya also features in the scene. Have a look:
Ranbir Cameo in Govinda Naam Mera#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/ltWy7wT5yz— Sʜɪᴠᴀ️ᵐᵃᵏᵏᵃʳ (@shivanamah_08) December 16, 2022
Ever since the release, Twitter has been flooded with posts praising Ranbir’s performance. “The appearance by #RanbirKapoor in #GovindaNaamMera was surprising since he had a big impact in a short amount of time," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Watching #GovindaNaamMera only for #RanbirKapoor."
Watching #GovindaNaamMera only for #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/LXE57wlt9h— s (@siva80352319) December 15, 2022
#RanbirKapoor's surprise cameo in #GovindaNaamMera leaves netizens impressed. Watch:https://t.co/6p6uHIZwue pic.twitter.com/TpgxBJ0ydR— BollywoodSnapped (@BakwasIndia) December 16, 2022
RanbirrrrrIt's a crime to look this hot #RanbirKapoor #GovindaNaamMera pic.twitter.com/npCjJvTrhS— Tammu's day ✨ (@abhirastann_) December 16, 2022
Loved the 1 min comeo of ranbir only ,nothing good overall #RanbirKapoor #GovindaNaamMera #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/cKreKrwPNQ— r (@rupesh__sng) December 16, 2022
#GovindaNaamMera strictly #Average movie, avoid it The best part of movie is rk comeo in bijli song #RanbirKapoor #vickykaushal #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/PjSQvhxj5c— JAP NAAM (@theno1boy) December 16, 2022
Ranbir in Bandana should be illegal #RanbirKapoor #GovindaNaamMera pic.twitter.com/ocq4CSIsj6— FIFTY SHADES (@RanbirRK3) December 16, 2022
#RanbirKapoor trending with film name #GovindaNaamMera and actress #KiaraAdvani but lead actor megastar Vicky sir is missing from trend list https://t.co/QD955idXXa pic.twitter.com/1oZaWC5SD2— Zunain Malik (@ZunainM) December 16, 2022
Watching Govinda Naam Mera is akin to having your favourite fast-food, which may not be high on nutrition (read content driven cinema), but you relish it with glee since it whets your appetite. Packed with just about every mass-friendly ingredient available on the shelf, Khaitan designs an entertainer that keeps you amused for most parts. Sure, there’s nothing you haven’t watched before, but the trick is to keep the viewer completely absorbed in the proceedings and the filmmaker succeeds in it.
