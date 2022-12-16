Ranbir Kapoor’s Cameo in Govinda Naam Mera Leaves Audience Saying 'Seeti Maar Performance'

Govinda Naam Mera featuring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is being deemed as a perfect masala entertainer which brings back the formulaic larger-than-life entertainers of 80s and 90s. It started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. Fans were also pleasantly surprised when they discovered that the film featured a cameo by Ranbir Kapoor. Now, one of the clips from the film is being shared online where Ranbir plays himself. He can be seen sharing a scene with Vicky and Kiara. Choreographer Ganesh Acharya also features in the scene. Have a look:

Ever since the release, Twitter has been flooded with posts praising Ranbir’s performance. “The appearance by #RanbirKapoor in #GovindaNaamMera was surprising since he had a big impact in a short amount of time," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Watching #GovindaNaamMera only for #RanbirKapoor."

#RanbirKapoor trending with film name #GovindaNaamMera and actress #KiaraAdvani but lead actor megastar Vicky sir is missing from trend list https://t.co/QD955idXXa pic.twitter.com/1oZaWC5SD2— Zunain Malik (@ZunainM) December 16, 2022

Watching Govinda Naam Mera is akin to having your favourite fast-food, which may not be high on nutrition (read content driven cinema), but you relish it with glee since it whets your appetite. Packed with just about every mass-friendly ingredient available on the shelf, Khaitan designs an entertainer that keeps you amused for most parts. Sure, there’s nothing you haven’t watched before, but the trick is to keep the viewer completely absorbed in the proceedings and the filmmaker succeeds in it.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here