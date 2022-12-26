'Random Act of Kindness': UK Residents Receive Anonymous Cash-filled Envelopes During Christmas

Whether the legendary Christmas figure Santa Claus is real or fake will always be open for discussion, but it has become a true tale for the residents of Nottingham, UK. An anonymous samaritan has been spreading goodwill in the area through charity. According to a report by Metro UK, a generous stranger has been posting envelopes stuffed with money in people’s letterboxes. While the identity of the person remains unclear, a resident who noticed a strange car parked in the vicinity claims that it was a girl who posted the envelope in her house.

It was on December 23, when the cash-filled envelopes were received by random households in the neighbourhood of Clifton. Seemingly, the envelopes received by the family had the phrase ‘random act of kindness’ written on them. Meanwhile, the envelope consisted of a whopping £100 (nearly Rs 10,000). A resident namely Sarah Lynne, who was one of the lucky residents to receive the cash, told the portal that it was her son who first discovered the envelope. Reportedly, the kid ran back to his mother asking if the envelope came from Santa. Lynne was overwhelmed upon witnessing the sweet gesture and stated that the money will turn helpful this year. “Whoever it is that does it is a hidden hero and has the kindest of hearts,” said Lynne. The mother revealed that she went shopping with the money and brought treats for her son along with some food to donate to food banks.

Peter Dennis, another resident told the portal, that his wife found the envelope in their letterbox and was extremely touched by the kind gesture. The Clifton resident revealed how his wife is going through a tough time after the passing of her dad and the random deed left her utterly emotional. Peter’s wife reportedly noticed a strange parked car on their CCTV footage.

Seemingly, it was a girl who walked out of it and posted the envelope but by the time Peter’s wife could reach the letterbox the car had already left. The family has used the money to fill their gas meter and purchased a meal with their son who recently turned 11. Reportedly, it isn’t the first time that anonymously delivered envelopes filled with cash have been circulated in the neighbourhood. According to Peter, it also happened in 2020 and 2021, the couple learned of it through Facebook but never thought they’d become one of the lucky ones to actually receive the envelope.

