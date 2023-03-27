Ranveer Allahbadia AKA BeerBiceps’ podcasts are a contentious subject on Twitter, with some people enjoying them and others criticising them. The podcast, called The Ranveer Show, has had a host of high-profile guests, including many Bollywood actors. The shows take on a host of subjects starting from relationships, self-improvement to spirituality.

Twitter users, however, have latched onto something that has now become a meme: Ranveer’s aggressive nodding. During interviews, it’s important to show your guest that you are really, truly, actively listening, but Ranveer arguably tends to be a little too enthusiastic.

Twitter has turned it into a meme, citing various situations wherein they have been forced to feign enthusiasm: from college lectures, friends complaining about their breakups for the umpteenth time, friends’ mums complaining about them, organic chemistry classes, to boss’ brutal feedback when you know there’s no way you could afford to quit that job.

Here are the top ‘Ranveer Allahbadia aggressively nodding’ memes on Twitter:

POV: when your boss is giving you brutal feedback but you have a home loan to pay off pic.twitter.com/LZlPTrr8d8— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 26, 2023

POV: teacher is teaching organic chemistry & you're sitting in front row pic.twitter.com/N6oDHB4rjJ— Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) March 26, 2023

POV: me listening to my bestfriend talk about his breakup for the 100th time pic.twitter.com/eSVKZwgTac— Ramen (@CoconutShawarma) March 26, 2023

me listening to my best friend’s mom complain about her pic.twitter.com/NqHd12Pvxv — king simp account (@bluntcupcake) March 26, 2023

Me in college lectures just to complete the 75% attendance : pic.twitter.com/yXgxBO9d2r— Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) March 26, 2023

Me listening to relatives ka gyaan kyuki baad mein free ke paise milenge pic.twitter.com/51p9fR4UOI— billi (@Anushkanayakk) March 26, 2023

Me when she starts talking about star signs and horoscope:pic.twitter.com/uvigBtTRAS— Harshit Sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) March 26, 2023

me pretending to understand what hes saying when he tries to teach me math pic.twitter.com/XkXqWkA8Bp— z (@sharisfafi) March 26, 2023

Me on first dates pic.twitter.com/nj9aNRnVBv— houseplant (@bhakklavdey) March 26, 2023

Me in every office meetings. pic.twitter.com/i09aZ0kUtz— J I G A R (@thatfilmymonk) March 26, 2023

how men agree to your talks when they have to smash pic.twitter.com/lrFCWaEktV — moan papdi (@komediangold) March 26, 2023

Whether you’ve learnt any life lessons from The Ranveer Show or not, you now know how to act in situations that are not all that exciting.

