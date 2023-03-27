CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : Ashwini VaishnawBSF Kashmir VideoRishi SunakHaunted Bengal Railway StationCOVID-19
Home » Buzz » Ranveer Allahbadia Aggressively Nodding During Podcast Becomes Instant Meme on Twitter
2-MIN READ

Ranveer Allahbadia Aggressively Nodding During Podcast Becomes Instant Meme on Twitter

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 10:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Ranveer Allahbadia's aggressive nodding turned into memes. (The Ranveer Show screengrab)

Ranveer Allahbadia's aggressive nodding turned into memes. (The Ranveer Show screengrab)

Ranveer Allahbadia AKA BeerBiceps' aggressive nodding while listening to his podcast guest is the most relatable meme you'll see today.

Ranveer Allahbadia AKA BeerBiceps’ podcasts are a contentious subject on Twitter, with some people enjoying them and others criticising them. The podcast, called The Ranveer Show, has had a host of high-profile guests, including many Bollywood actors. The shows take on a host of subjects starting from relationships, self-improvement to spirituality.

Twitter users, however, have latched onto something that has now become a meme: Ranveer’s aggressive nodding. During interviews, it’s important to show your guest that you are really, truly, actively listening, but Ranveer arguably tends to be a little too enthusiastic.

Twitter has turned it into a meme, citing various situations wherein they have been forced to feign enthusiasm: from college lectures, friends complaining about their breakups for the umpteenth time, friends’ mums complaining about them, organic chemistry classes, to boss’ brutal feedback when you know there’s no way you could afford to quit that job.

Here are the top ‘Ranveer Allahbadia aggressively nodding’ memes on Twitter:

RELATED STORIES

Whether you’ve learnt any life lessons from The Ranveer Show or not, you now know how to act in situations that are not all that exciting.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Shaoni Sarkar
Shaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More
first published:March 27, 2023, 10:18 IST
last updated:March 27, 2023, 10:18 IST