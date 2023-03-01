Ranveer Singh recently participated in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game held on February 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah, in the US. Other stars in the event included actor Simu Liu, comedian Hasan Minhaj, Latin global music icon and actor Nicky Jam among others. A video from the event has surfaced on Twitter and Desis say it has been giving them a bit of secondhand embarrassment.

In the clip, Ranveer attempts to rap to his audience- the other stars- after Hasan tells everyone that they have to get Ranveer on the boards. He references Simu Liu’s ‘Shang Chi’ and the work of Nicky Jam during the rap. Hasan jokes at one point, “They’re not with it. I’m with it."

Some Desis claimed that they could not get through the whole video because of the ‘cringe’ factor, but there were others who defended Ranveer and said that he was just goofing around.

My brother in Christ, this is turbo cringe mixed with fermented potato juice. https://t.co/SYOre1B9Hf— Arjun Mukherjee (@_ArjunMukherjee) February 28, 2023

Oof. I couldn't watch this. Someone else watch and tell me how cringe this is. https://t.co/Wn6WKond1U— D (@decruzp) February 28, 2023

The Michael Scott of the Celebrity All-star games. https://t.co/L1cNVf77RG pic.twitter.com/eN0ZXss2Rj— Whispering Woods (@that_nihilist) February 28, 2023

Same. I love Ranveer but my whole body said 'Crrrrrringgeeee'— 🇮🇳 (@GuptRogue) February 28, 2023

“This type of cringe c*** talk is honestly SO common here - it’s very easy to laugh and joke around and people actually appreciate that - keeps everybody happy and light hearted," one Twitter user wrote, defending Ranveer.

The stars at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game included Kane Brown, 21 Savage, ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ star Janelle Monae, Cordae, Sinqua Walls and Everett Osborne, Latin global music icon-actor Nicky Jam, and wrestler The Miz.

