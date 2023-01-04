Rapper Bad Bunny Responds to Online Backlash after Throwing Away Fan's Phone

Personalities often experience an invasion of their privacy by fans who keep on following and girdling them whenever they go. While some of them try to ignore their followers’ actions, others believe in opposing them there and then. Rapper Bad Bunny also engaged in a similar situation when a fan approached him for a selfie as he walked with his entourage of friends in the Dominican Republic. However, it didn’t go well with the Puerto Rican rapper who snatched the woman’s phone and tossed it in the water body at a distance. The video of the ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ creator went viral on social media and divided the users over his sudden temperament.

Some users tagged the artist for being rude while others defended him for keeping obnoxious fans at bay. As BB’s clip gained traction online, the rapper received backlash for his ‘way’ of handling fans. But Benito Martinez Ocasio was straightforward enough to respond to and justify his actions. He took to Twitter to remark how he draws a line between fans who want to have a genuine interaction vis-a-vis the ones looking for social media clout, which according to him, is a ‘lack of respect’.

When translated from Spanish to English, his tweet read, “The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it likewise.”

La persona que se acerque a mi a saludarme, a decirme algo, o solo conocerme, siempre recibirá mi atención y respeto. Los que vengan a ponerme un cabrón teléfono en la cara lo consideraré como lo que es, una falta de respeto y así mismo lo trataré yo. #SINCOJONESMETIENE— ☀️🌊❤️ (@sanbenito) January 2, 2023

As fans and online comments appeared to be split, some even took a diplomatic turn and pointed out, “Maybe throwing away the phone wasn’t the best idea, but do you know what it’s like to have your space invaded 24/7?” f you don’t want people to approach you: don’t go to public places, or hire better security elements that don’t allow them to touch you even a hair,” said another aggrieved user.

