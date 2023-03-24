Rare Albino Cobra Found Hiding in Rice Mill Rescued in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

A rare snake was discovered hiding in a rice mill in the Gadchiroli region of Maharashtra. Although it may appear to be common news, you will be surprised to learn about this unusual snake. The discovered reptile is a rare albino cobra, which has never before been spotted in the region.

According to reports, this albino cobra measures 4 feet 9 centimetres. The officials in charge of the forests stated that members of this species are typically underdeveloped , but the specimen that was found in Gadchiroli was an adult. This rare white albino cobra is barely visible. Albinism is a disease that causes the snake’s skin to turn white. It is extremely uncommon in snakes.

Naeem Shaikh, a police department snake catcher expert , was called in to rescue the rare snake from the mill, reported India Today.

According to Shaikh, cobras have been spotted in both urban and rural areas, indicating a decline in their natural habitat. However, the Forest Department has been instrumental in rescuing these snakes and releasing them back into the wild through safe and secure means.

According to snake researchers and experts, Albino cobras are extremely rare. An albino adult cobra is more difficult to find. Because of variations in their pigmentation genes, these snakes are white. Albino cobras, unlike normal cobras, are monocled and have an O-shaped hood pattern.

Hatchlings are more poisonous than adults because their muscles have not fully developed and they spit more venom, whereas adults can control the amount of venom spit by controlling their muscles. People, including snake rescuers, must be cautious when handling poisonous snake hatchlings.

