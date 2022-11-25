Rare Black Canada Lynx Snapped in Grassy Field, Internet Marvels at its 'Hind Legs'

Spotting mysterious beings is always intriguing. In one such case, a Black Canada Lynx was caught on camera. Since Canada Lynx are already hard to spot, this melanated species was a rare sight indeed. A Twitter user shared a set of snaps of the creature. Although it is at a distance and the snap is pretty blurry, its magnificence cannot be denied.

One snap showed the creature climbing some stairs in the middle of the grassy field and the other featured it calmly sitting in the corner. The tweet read, “Black Canada lynx, caught on camera for the first time. Before this, there were just reports, but no proof that they existed.”

Social media users were in awe of the magnificent creature. A few remarked that looking at its hind legs, they were sure it could jump over a great distance in a single leap. One Twitter user wrote, “Look at its hind legs! I bet it can literally leap tall buildings in a single bound.”

“We’ve had stories of lynx in Derbyshire for many years. A friend of mine is so sure that she saw it while out walking! Odd times when I’m in the middle of nowhere I do wonder what if but I bet it’s more scared of us,” tweeted another user.

A third tweet read, “I love it when I learn something about my country from someone in France. Really makes me feel connected.”

The Canada Lynx is a wild felid found in the northernmost forest in the Northern Hemisphere. It is considered a secretive species that are hard to spot in the wild even by the most experienced hunters. Their population also tends to fluctuate dramatically. There’s a peak after snowshoe hare and then drops just as quickly. While its large feet help them travel over snow, it is no use for running fast except over short distances. For this reason, the Canada Lynx often stalks or ambushes its prey at close range.

