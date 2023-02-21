RMS Titanic always had a certain intrigue attached to it, even before James Cameron wowed the world with his 1997 hit movie of the same name. Several people have attempted to make a return to the wreckage that lies at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, at a depth of some 13,000 feet. While it is now only a shell of what it used to be, a newly released first-known footage of the magnificent passenger liner is letting the world see what it looked like decades before the deterioration of the wreckage. The footage recorded in 1986 was shared on Instagram by NowThis. The clip is being coincidentally released on the 25th anniversary of the 1997 epic movie starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Though one might be used to high-resolution vivid footage, this was not one of those. The camera pans over the wreckage and shows what can only be described as spooky. Dr Robert Ballard who led the Woods Hole Oceanic Institution Expedition also described it as such upon first coming across the Titanic. After decades of trying to discover where the ocean liner sank, researchers could locate it in 1985, the footage narrated. Dr. Ballard had first taken snaps of the ship in 1985, and nine months later returned to capture the footage. While the stern end of the ship was flattened upon the impact, the bow remained largely intact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

People on the internet were stunned by the magnificence of the ship even so many years after it had sunk. An Instagram user wrote, “Incredible. I wish I could see for myself in real life.”

Another user shared how the tragedy hit close to home for them. The comment read, “I had a relative that perished in the disaster. She was originally coming from Sweden with an end destination of Minnesota to be the nanny for my great-grandmother and her siblings after their mother died young. Her name was Ida Strandberg and she was only 23 years old and travelling alone in third class. I can’t imagine how scary it must have been for her. Makes me sad to even type but I’ve always thought the Titanic’s victims have in a way been dehumanized for our entertainment and I wanted to share a part of her story.”

“Now it’s nearly been dissolved by metal-eating bacteria that lie on the ocean floor. These bacteria could do wonders in our landfills,” wrote another user.

The sinking of the RMS Titanic is one of the most famous tragedies in modern history. It sank on April 14–15, 1912, during its maiden voyage. About 1,500 passengers and ship personnel lost their lives in the tragedy.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here