No stargazer would want to miss this extraordinary opportunity. Some fifty thousand years ago, a green comet called C/2022 E3 whizzed past Earth. It is making its return which may never happen again. This comet was discovered last year by astronomers in Southern California. The researchers from York University have stated in their press release that C/2022 E3 will reach its closest point to Earth on February 1 at 1:11 P.M. EST (11:41 P.M. IST). This closest point is still going to be, some 42 million kilometers away, which is why stargazers or anyone hoping to catch its glance is going to need a pair of binoculars or a small telescope.

In a press release by York University, Assistant Professor Elaina Hyde, director of the Allan I. Carswell Observatory in the Faculty of Science, said, “It will be going past the constellation Corona Borealis just before sunrise here in Toronto with February 1 being the best day to view it.” She added, “The Allan I. Carswell Observatory plans to target this interesting object with our one-meter telescope.”

While there is no telling just how bright this comet will be York Assistant Professor Sarah Rugheimer, the Allan I. Carswell Chair for the Public Understanding of Astronomy has mentioned that a view might be possible with the naked eye. Though that is going to depend on a number of factors. She said, “Right now, you definitely need good binoculars or a small telescope to see this comet, but towards the end of the month it might be possible to view it with the naked eye. It will also depend on light pollution in your area and whether we have clear or cloudy skies.”

York University plans on viewing the rare astronomical event with its one-meter telescope, this is the largest telescope on a university campus in all of Canada. The Allan I. Carswell Observatory is also home to a 60-centimeter Cassegrain, and five 20-centimeter telescopes available for outdoor viewing during special celestial events and for a variety of free programming for the public.

Meanwhile, snaps of the comet have already been captured in India. Photojournalists Rakesh Roul and Malaya have captured snaps of the comet in Bhubaneswar and Koraput, respectively, in Odisha, reported OdishaTV. The images were captured through their tele-lenses. C/2022 E3 will be visible from January 30 to February 2.

