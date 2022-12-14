Rare Video Of Endangered Seabird on Banks of Mahanadi Has Left Internet in Awe

In a rare sighting, a large flock of Indian Skimmers was spotted alongside the bank of river Mahanadi. It was Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda who shared the stunning video of their spotting via Twitter on Monday, December 12. While sharing the clip, the IFS officer revealed that the species are now endangered in India. Notably, the population of the bird species is estimated to be around 6000-10000. The IFS officer deemed it as one of the lucky moments of his life to have witnessed the flock of endangered birds.

“Indian Skimmers along the banks of river Mahanadi. Lucky to spend time with these endangered birds, estimated to be between only 6k-10k left in India,” he wrote while sharing the clip. In the clip, the birds appear to be relaxing along the river bank. Watch the clip here:

Indian Skimmers along the banks of river Mahanadi. Lucky to spend time with this endangered birds, estimated to be between only 6k-10k left in India. pic.twitter.com/7b55nHKHmx— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 12, 2022

The video has garnered over six thousand views on the micro-blogging site leaving many users to hail it as ‘beautiful’ and ‘amazing.’

It was back in the month of March, during the Ganga aquatic survey when a team of Wildlife Institute of India-National Mission for Clean Ganga (WII-NMCG) recorded 57 Indian Skimmers at river Gomti. The government had called it a positive sign. The species which is also known as Rynchops Albicollis are a waterbird species, reported to be more active during the winter season.

During the #Ganga aquatic #biodiversity survey the WII-NMCG team recorded 57 Indian Skimmer from the #GomtiRiver which is first of it's kind. pic.twitter.com/yY7Xms3mfQ— MoEF&CC (@moefcc) March 10, 2022

According to a report by News On Air, the waterbird species are said to be found in the coastal estuaries of eastern and western India. Apart from the Indian Subcontinent, the species are also found in the rivers of Nepal, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Owing to factors including the degradation of rivers and lakes, and exploitation, Indian Skimmers have been listed as an endangered species.

