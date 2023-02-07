Sarojini Naidu, fondly known as the Nightingale of India, holds an esteemed place in the history of India’s freedom struggle. Naidu promoted India’s cause against British colonisation through her evocative poetry and oratory skills. Now, a video of one of her famous speeches is going viral on Twitter. The video is from Naidu’s visit to the US in 1928. In the video, Naidu can be seen advocating the values of universal peace and freedom. In her address, Naidu beautifully introduces herself as an “ambassador of an ancient nation.”

She goes on to critique the preconceived notion of western countries that India is a conservative society by pointing out that a woman has come to represent the nation in a foreign land. Former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim shared a portion of Sarojini Naidu’s memorable speech on Twitter. While sharing the video, Solheim wrote, “Beautiful! Proud of Bharat! Rare footage of India’s Sarojini Naidu speaking to Americans during a visit to the US in 1928.”

Sarojini Naidu’s speech, delivered 95 years ago, has resonated with many Twitter users. Twitter users praised Naidu’s oratory skills and her charming personality.

One user wrote, “Just watch the cultural & nationalist rooting, confidence, aura of conviction & knowledgeable oratory of an Indian woman. The Indian Women are always ahead of their times as amply demonstrated by Sarojini Naidu during that era.”

Another user tweeted, “Truly remarkable, we were lucky that we Indians had such bright stars to lead and steer the country.”

Sarojini Naidu, born in a Bengali family in Hyderabad, played an important role in India’s struggle for independence from British colonial rule. Naidu worked for the causes of civil rights, women’s emancipation, and anti-imperialistic ideas throughout her life. She was an acclaimed poet who enriched English poetry through her literary achievements. Her work often used sense-evoking imagery to paint an aesthetic portrait of India. Naidu espoused her Indian nationalist politics through her literary work.

Sarojini Naidu was highly inspired by Mahatma Gandhi. In 1947, Sarojini Naidu became the Governor of the United Provinces (present-day Uttar Pradesh), making her the first woman to hold that office in independent India.

