Finding a rat crawling on us while we are asleep is the creepiest nightmare that we could ever have! However, this got real for a man who was relaxing in a metro when a rodent mounted on top of him only to scare the viewers watching the viral clip. The man, on the other hand, had the coolest reflex to the incident that even made the internet users lose their ‘calm’. Some even called him the true epitome of calmness because why not!

A video shared on Twitter by a user, @Jazzie654, showed a rat appearing out of nowhere on a moving metro. It then climbs a man’s leg who was fast asleep, unaware of his surroundings, on the New York Subway. The rodent, first, sniffed the man’s hands and moved towards his shoulders. The intruder then moves up to his neck when he suddenly wakes up to sense some movement. Having felt something at the back of his neck, the man then found a rat crawling on his body. However, he didn’t retaliate as expected and calmly stood up to remove the rat from his body.

I didn’t realize there are rats on NY Subways or any Subway. pic.twitter.com/nsVOPSVWeb— Jaz️ (@Jazzie654) February 3, 2023

The social media post that read, “I didn’t realize there are rats on NY Subways or any Subway," made users complain of their presence in many other metros while others were left stunned over the man’s overly-composed nature. “Oh, yea. They’re omnipresent. But this guy - he is the epitome of calm when he realizes. Who wouldn’t scream and jump and lose it in this situation?” commented a user. The second one said, “That’s a much calmer reaction than I expected”

Oh yea. They’re omnipresent. But this guy - he is the epitome of calm when he realizes. Who wouldn’t scream and jump and lose it in this situation?— Erin Burnett (@ErinBurnett) February 4, 2023

Omgggg— Maddy Marr (@MadeleineMarr) February 4, 2023

That’s a much calmer reaction than I expected.— Vaughn Broadnax (@vaughnbroadnax) February 4, 2023

I haven’t seen them actually on a train, but regularly saw on the platforms, tracks and tunnels when I lived there— Robin Roberts (@rarobertsart) February 3, 2023

He was way more chill than I would have been— SciTechJohn (@SciTechJohn) February 4, 2023

“He was way more chill than I would have been,” wrote another user while the fourth one remarked, “He was surprisingly calm. I would’ve jumped off the train….”. Just imagine, if he were you, what would be the reaction?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here