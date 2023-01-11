Ratan Tata's 'Happy Days' Throwback Pic With Brother Jimmy from 1945 is Pure Love

Ratan Tata is one of India’s greatest entrepreneurs and philanthropists. The 85-year-old Tata Group Chairman Emeritus is well recognised for his legacy of remarkable business prowess and charitable deeds. Additionally, a lot of affection and interest are shown by social media users in his posts.

Ratan Tata posted a vintage black and white photo of himself, his younger brother Jimmy Tata, and their dog on Instagram taking a walk down memory lane. Besides that, he reflected on his early years and provided a charming caption for the 1945 snapshot. The caption that accompanied the picture read, ''Those were happy days. Nothing came between us. (1945 with my brother Jimmy).''

The young boys can be seen posing together in the black-and-white image, along with their pet dog which was made to sit on the bicycle's handle. The identically dressed brothers can be seen beaming for the camera. The photograph is 78 years old, according to Mr Tata's description, which states that it was shot in 1945.

The picture which was shared just five hours ago had garnered over 1.3 Million likes and more than 10,000 Instagram users leaving heartfelt comments and tons of red heart emojis. The image received a lot of attention online, and Instagram users were eager to leave lovely comments.

One user comments, “The most valuable thing in the world is olden days. How much money we have but we don't buy those days. Olden day's never come back in our life sir.” Another user wrote, “1945 must be those times when two brothers had a dream to fulfil and still got resilience and you sir got plans and actions. Idk so much warmth in this picture though its a monochrome.”

“You are a true inspiration to present generation sir..You are really a true hero,” added another.

Ratan Tata is well-known for his affection for animals, particularly dogs, as seen by his Instagram account. On Instagram, he frequently shares photos of himself with his canine companions and frequently promotes dogs that are up for adoption.

According to the Mint, industrialist Harsh Goenka referred to Jimmy Tata as being “low profile like the Tata group" since he leads a modest life in an apartment in Mumbai's Colaba. Jimmy never showed any interest in business, despite being a stakeholder in Tata Sons and numerous other Tata enterprises.

