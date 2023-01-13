Raveena Tandon Shares Heartwarming Clip of Stranger Helping Kingfisher Stuck On Frozen Pipe

Humans are not the only ones suffering because of the cold weather. Animals and birds are just as agonized. Indian actress Raveena Tandon shared a clip of a kingfisher bird’s talons stuck on a frozen pipe. The tiny creature can be seen fluttering its wings helplessly but is unable to free itself. Then comes a stranger with warm hands ready to provide some help. The stranger grabs the kingfisher’s body first before putting his thumb on its talons. It seems nothing is working at first. A few moments of warmth, however, change everything. Soon the first is freed but still in the stranger’s arms. He holds it up and watches it take flight. Take a peek at the clip right here:

Social media users were appreciative of the stranger’s kind gesture. Many remarked that this heartwarming clip showed that humanity still exists. A Twitter user wrote, “Requires great kindness and courage to do something like this. All throughout the video I was apprehensive about the bird pecking him. However, I suppose the bird too understood he is not out to harm it.”

Another user tweeted, “Wah! That’s what being human looks like. Please be kind for no reason.”

In a similar incident, Indian Forest Service Officer Ramesh Pandey dropped an interesting fact about the tiny bird. He wrote, “Another interesting fact alike in owls is that the eyes of Kingfishers are fixed in their sockets, which means they have to turn their heads to see things around. You may see the rotating head of the poor bird, finally got relieved with needed compassion and warmth.”

When the temperatures hit an all-time low, animals suffer the most. Now, a stray dog shelter home, Stray Talk India is helping these animals stay warm during the chilly season. Recently, they went viral on social media for giving dogs shelter by building temporary homes for them. A video, shared on Instagram, showed how street dogs respond to these new drum shelters. The clip showed a woman taking out a drum-like structure from a car. She places it on the side of the road. Soon enough, stray dogs slowly make their way to the drum. Curious at first, they roam around the temporary home. Upon being offered treats, one dog is also seen trying to enter the new home.

The video managed to put smiles on the faces of social media users.

