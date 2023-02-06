The upcoming Border-Gavaskar trophy has generated tremendous buzz on social media as cricket lovers are eagerly waiting for the Test series to begin. And the excitement is not just limited to the fans. India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin seems to be raring to go against Australia as well. Ashwin came up with a hilarious response when a user tweeted, “Boys only need one thing and that starts with ‘B’.” While retweeting the original post, India’s premier spinner wrote, “Border-Gavaskar Trophy.”

As expected, Ravichandran Ashwin’s witty response sparked various reactions from fans online. Many were delighted that India’s premier spinner is completely focused on winning the high-profile Test series for India.

The latest chapter of the fierce rivalry between India and Australia is set to unfold on February 9. Rohit Sharma-led India will take the field against the Kangaroos in the first Test at Nagpur.

Ashwin will play a major role in the Border Gavaskar series at home. He will spearhead a three-pronged spin attack that will include Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. In fact, such is Ashwin’s fear that Pat Cummins and Co have roped in 21-year-old spinner Mahesh Pithiya as one of Australia’s net bowlers this week. Reportedly, Pithiya has a similar bowling action to Ashwin.

India’s recent dominance in Test cricket has ensured that every edition of this Test series has been nail-biting, adrenaline-fuelled, energy-sapping and sometimes controversial.

Australia, the No.1 ranked Test team, are aiming to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this time around. They boast a formidable squad which includes David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon and Marnus Labuschagne. All of these players are in red-hot form and will be key to Australia’s chances. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co will miss the services of some important players. Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the first Test match due to a back injury. However, beating India at home will be a mammoth task for the Aussie side.

