The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia started on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets each on Day One to bundle out the Aussies for 263. While the Australian team was batting, Indian cricket fans began cheering for their favourite players on social media. One ardent fan of bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, who had taken two wickets by 11:30 in the morning, stole the limelight on Twitter with fan art. The user posted a handmade portrait of the bowler and left the internet stunned. What makes the painting unique is its realistic element. Just one look at the creation and you will wonder if it’s a portrait or a real photograph.

The Twitter user, while sharing his fan art, revealed that he finished the portrait by the time Ashwin had taken two wickets on the field.

The fan who was unsure that his creation will ever reach the Indian bowler, urged other users to retweet the art to make his dream come true. The tweet read, “This has been a challenging painting but I’m pleased to finish it today when Ravichandran Ashwin has already taken two superb wickets. I don’t suppose it’s realistic to expect him to see it, but it would be lovely if he does at some stage.”

Take a look at it here:

This has been a challenging painting but I’m pleased to finish it today, when @ashwinravi99 has already taken two superb wickets.I don’t suppose it’s realistic to expect him to see it, but it would be lovely if he does at some stage, so any retweets very gratefully received. pic.twitter.com/ruotUcPHN8 — WG RumblePants (@WG_RumblePants) February 17, 2023

The fan art has garnered a thunderous response from Twitter users who are lauding the artist’s talent and creativity. A user wrote, “This is unreal, my phone camera is hiding somewhere now, Ravichandran will definitely see this once he takes the man of the match award in Delhi.”

This is unreal, My Phone Camera is hiding somewhere now, @ashwinravi99 will definitely see this once he takes man of the match award in Delhi😃— Mayank (Fantasy Sports Analyst) (@mayankglt) February 17, 2023

Another added, “This is so good, man. Unbelievable.”

This is so good, man. Unbelievable.— Rehan.eth 🚀 | Marketing 📈 | Productivity ⚡ (@digicritics) February 17, 2023

One more commented, “Cannot differentiate if it’s a photograph or a portrait. Just mind-blowing.”

Cannot differentiate if it’s a photograph or a portrait…….just mind blowing 👌— Kamran Ali (@Kam007_tweet) February 17, 2023

Meanwhile, a user said, “This isn’t a painting. This looks so real to me. I’m sure Ravichandran Ashwin will definitely appreciate it. You just have to wait till the end of today’s play. Keep up this brilliant work.”

This isn’t a painting 🙆. This looks so real to me..I’m sure @ashwinravi99 will definitely appreciate it. You just have to wait till end of today’s play 😊.Keep up this brilliant work 👏— Anish (@anishbehera61) February 17, 2023

Another joined, “This is unreal stuff! Well done man. I am a huge fan. And don’t worry… this will reach Ashwin soon.”

This is unreal stuff! Well done man. I am a huge fan🙌🏼And don’t worry.. this will reach Ashwin soon 🙂 — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) February 17, 2023

What are your thoughts about the portrait of Ravichandran Ashwin?

